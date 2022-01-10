Skip to main content
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
How Inflation Impacts Bank and Tech Earnings Risk
How Inflation Impacts Bank and Tech Earnings Risk

Cathie Wood Explains Losses: Market Is 'Irrational'

Cathie Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has slumped 42% over the past year. She says her stocks will likely rebound soon.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Market-darling investor Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management is reassuring investors who have suffered losses in her funds.

The flagship Ark Innovation ETF  (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report has slumped 42% over the past year, as its technology stocks got hammered.

“Sometimes the market can remain irrational and I’ll say what’s going on right now is irrational,” Wood said in a video posted on Ark’s website.

“We’ve been through a very difficult time since the significant rotation from growth into value started nearly a year ago in mid-February, and I want you to know that we’re in there with you.”

TheStreet Recommends

Looking at the biggest holdings in Ark Innovation, No. 1 Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report actually has gained 25% over the past year. But No. 2 Zoom Video Communications  (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A Report has dropped 53%, No. 3 Teladoc Health  (TDOC) - Get Teladoc Health, Inc. Report, has plunged 65% and No. 4 Roku  (ROKU) - Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report has given up 57%.

The stocks have suffered amid valuation concerns and rising interest rates, which make their earnings streams look less valuable compared with investments like Treasury bonds.

Wood says her companies are coming back. “Keep your eye on that prize,” she said. “If we’re right, the technologies around which we have focused our research, those technologies, we believe will compound in terms of revenues and earnings for the companies involved,” Wood said.

First-quarter-earnings reports could help, she said. “As we see these earnings reports coming in, and the guidance for the first quarter and this ’fessing up out there into what’s really going on with inventories, we’re going to see the turn sooner rather than later.”

Venture Capital Funding Surges 49% as Tech Innovation Piques Investor Interest
INVESTING

SEC Reportedly Seeks to Make Big Private Firms Disclose More Data

Pfizer Lead
MARKETS
PFEBEAM

Beam Therapeutics Stock Active After $1.35 Billion Pfizer Drug Development Deal

Starting-a-Business-Business-Plan_featured_600x440
Sponsored Story

How to Write a Business Plan With Examples

T2 Zynga Merger Lead
MARKETS
TTWOZNGA

Zynga Stock Soars After $12.7 Billion Takeover Bid From Take-Two Interactive

intel (4)
INVESTING
INTCTSLA

Intel Blasted on Social Media Over China

Turbotax Webinar 0305 10 Cryptocurrency Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY
GME

Cryptocurrency Price Check: 'Don't Count the Bulls Out Just Yet'

Hybrid Car Factory Lead
INVESTING
TSLANIOGM

Forget EVs, These Are the Real Winners In The U.S. Auto Market

BioNTech and Pfizer's mRNA-based vaccine candidate BNT162b2 has proven to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING
PFEBNTX

Pfizer, BioNTech to Jointly Develop Shingles Vaccine