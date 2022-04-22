Skip to main content
Bitcoin Bull and Bear Markets: Could This Key Data Be the Trigger?
Bitcoin Bull and Bear Markets: Could This Key Data Be the Trigger?

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Adds to Tech Favorites, Swaps EV Producers

Asset manager Cathie Wood has said that the downturn of technology stocks in recent months presents a buying opportunity.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment management, on Thursday continued to bulk up on some of her favorite technology stocks.

She also bought shares of one major electric-vehicle maker, while selling another. The valuations listed below are as of Thursday’s close.

Ark exchange-traded funds purchased 68,294 shares of e-commerce platform Shopify  (SHOP) - Get Shopify, Inc. Class A Report, valued at $32.8 million. The company is the 14th largest holding in Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF  (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report.

Ark Innovation snagged 200,124 shares of video-streaming platform Roku  (ROKU) - Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report, valued at $19.9 million. Roku is the third largest holding in Ark Innovation. 

That fund snapped up 175,834 shares of videoconferencing service Zoom Video Communications  (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A Report, valued at $17.8 million. Zoom is the second biggest holding in Ark Innovation.

Ark funds snatched 338,663 shares of online video game platform Roblox  (RBLX) - Get Roblox Corp. Class A Report, valued at $11.7 million. Roblox is Ark Innovation’s 21st biggest holding.

Wood has said that the downturn of technology stocks in recent months represents a buying opportunity.

Electric Vehicles: Xpeng in, Tesla Out

On the EV maker front, Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF  (ARKQ) - Get ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Report bought 93,466 shares of China’s XPeng  (XPEV) - Get Xpeng Inc Report, valued at $2.2 million. XPeng is the 22nd biggest holding in Ark Autonomous Technology.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Ark funds unloaded 93,160 shares of Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, valued at $94 million. Tesla is Ark Innovation’s largest holding. Wood has said that her sales of Tesla represent profit-taking and that she still believes in the company.

Chinese Tesla Challenger Xpeng Prices Its P5 Sedan From US$24,700 After Subsidies As Battle For EV Buyers Intensifies

On March 29, Morningstar analyst Robby Greengold issued a scathing critique of Ark Innovation. “ARKK shows few signs of improving its risk management or ability to successfully navigate the challenging territory it explores,” he wrote.

“Wood’s reliance on her instincts to construct the portfolio is a liability,” Greengold said. “This is a high-risk, benchmark-agnostic portfolio that invests across technology platforms the team thinks will revolutionize how sectors across the globe operate.”

But Wood countered his points in a recent interview with Magnifi Media by Tifin.

“I do know there are companies like that one [Morningstar] that do not understand what we're doing,” she said.

“We do not fit into their style boxes. And I think style boxes will become a thing of the past, as technology blurs the lines between and among sectors.”

In addition, innovation is global and goes across the capitalization range, Wood said. “So I think those style boxes will seem quite provincial.”

Wonder of the Seas Lead JS
INVESTING
RCL

Royal Caribbean Has the Good Kind of Problem (Passengers May Disagree)

By Daniel Kline
How Do I File Back Tax Returns?
Sponsored Story
INTU

Did You Miss the Tax Deadline? 3 Steps You Can Take Next

By TurboTax
7 verizon blfmr : Shutterstock
MARKETS
VZT

Verizon Stock Slip After Trimming 2022 Sales, Profit Guidance Following Muted Q1 Earnings

By Martin Baccardax
Wall Street at Records as GOP Tax Bill Heads to Senate Vote
MARKETS
VZHONAXP

Stocks Edge Lower, Twitter, Gap, Snap and Disney - Five Things To Know

By Martin Baccardax
Bering Sea Crab Fishermen's Tour
INVESTING

The National Debt Was a Lot Smaller the Last Time Inflation Was This Bad

By Brian O'Connell
Amazon Prime Lead
INVESTING
AMZNUPSFDX

Amazon Launches New Prime Service for Other Retailers

By Dan Weil
tesla-recalls-30000-us-made-model-s-and-x-vehicles-in-china-as-local-challengers-chip-away-at-its-market-share
JIM CRAMER
TSLADOWNUE

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/12: Tesla, Nucor, Boeing

By Scott Rutt
4. Hackers are not cookie cutter types
CYBERSECURITY
MSFT

Microsoft Pays Top Dollar for Bug Bounties

By Ellen Chang