Skip to main content
5 Biggest Changes for Tax Year 2021 Explained
5 Biggest Changes for Tax Year 2021 Explained

Cathie Wood Buys Crypto, Workflow, Navigation-Tech Companies

Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management noted that privately held tech stocks are now falling just like publicly held ones.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Star investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Monday traded some familiar stocks and some less familiar ones.

Among the more prominent stocks: Ark Innovation ETF  (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report bought 62,877 shares of Coinbase  (COIN) , the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, with the shares valued at $12.7 million. (All valuations are as of Monday’s close.)

Ark Next Generation Internet ETF  (ARKW) - Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Report sold 44,470 shares of data analytics company Splunk  (SPLK) - Get Splunk Inc. Report, valued at $6.4 million.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF  (ARKX) - Get ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Report bought 9,118 shares of Garmin  (GRMN) - Get Garmin Ltd. Report, a navigational and wearables technology company, valued at $1.1 million. 

Ark Genomic Revolution ETF  (ARKG) - Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Report unloaded 4,771 shares of biotechnology company Vertex Pharmaceuticals  (VRTX) - Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Report, valued at $1.2 million.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Turning to the less familiar stocks, Ark Next Generation Internet purchased 43,638 shares of Israeli workflow manager Monday.com  (MNDY) - Get monday.com Ltd. Report, valued at $6.7 million. 

And ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF  (ARKQ) - Get ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Report bought 534,829 shares of Matterport  (MTTR) , a 3D-imaging technology company, valued at $4.3 million as of Monday’s close.

Earlier this year, when Wood’s publicly traded technology stocks were falling sharply, she noted the disparity between valuations for privately traded tech stocks and publicly traded ones. That created attractive opportunities to buy the publicly traded stocks, Wood said.

Now private valuations are sliding, too, says Ark analyst Maximilian Friedrich. “Data from private secondary markets … suggest that startup valuations are responding to the drawdown in public markets,” he wrote in a commentary.

Secondary marketplace Forge reported that prices for companies that traded on its platform fell about 10% both in the fourth quarter and in February. 

In addition, indications of interest in selling privately held stocks totaled 60%, the highest level since first-quarter of 2020, when the Covid crisis broke out. It's also a stark reversal from the 60% for buyer indications of interest in 2021, Friedrich said. 

Biogen ALS Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
BIIBIONS

Biogen's ALS Drug Won't Move Forward After Trial Failures

By Vidhi Choudhary
Sole Proprietorship vs. LLC: How Do They Compare in 2019?
Sponsored Story

S-Corp Federal Tax Filing Dates

By TurboTax
NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS
FEDEXMUNLSN

Stock Market Today-3/29: Stocks Higher As Russia Scales Back Military Activity Amid Peace Talks With Ukraine

By Martin Baccardax
FedEx CEO Fred Smith
MARKETS
FDX

FedEx Stock Jumps As Founder And CEO Fred Smith Moves To Chairman Role

By Martin Baccardax
Why Investors Are Scooping Up Shares of Nvidia, Micron, Alibaba and GE
MARKETS
MU

Micron Earnings Preview: Data Center Sales In Focus As PC Demand Wanes

By Martin Baccardax
Taco Bell Lead JS
INVESTING
YUM

Taco Bell Brings Back a Classic Menu Item

By Daniel Kline
18 model S tesla performance plaid Tesla
INVESTING
TSLASTLA

Tesla Gets a Big Win That May Cost Legacy Carmakers Millions

By Luc Olinga
YouTube, Hulu Skinny Bundles Added to Nielsen's TV Rating
MARKETS
NLSN

Nielsen Stock Soars After $16 Billion Sale of TV Ratings Group To Private Equity Buyers

By Martin Baccardax