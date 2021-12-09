Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
What Is Bitcoin City? Inside El Salvador's Plans
Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Could Skyrocket Another $500,000

'Institutions are moving in,' she said. They 'have to look at new asset classes that are evolving and that have low correlation.'
Investor-darling Cathie Wood remains a raging bitcoin bull, saying it could soar another $500,000 as institutions increase their allocation to the biggest digital currency.

“Institutions are moving in,” the Ark Investment Management founder told CNBC. “To some extent, this is a new asset class with correlation very different compared to other asset classes.

“Institutional managers have to look at new asset classes that are evolving and that have low correlation. That’s the … Holy Grail in terms of asset allocation.”

The move by institutional investors into bitcoin could add $500,000 to its price, if they ultimately give it a 5% allocation, Wood said.

Bitcoin recently traded at $48,624, down 4%. It has moved in a very volatile manner since its launch 12 years ago, although the overall ascent has been huge.

Just this year, vitcoin has slumped 27% in the last month, firmed 5% in the last three months, soared 30% in the last six months and jumped 52% year to date.

Bitcoin advocates say it provides an efficient way to conduct legal transactions for goods and services. But the massive volatility puts that in doubt.

Advocates also say bitcoin is a hedge against declines in many other assets, such as stocks and the dollar. That hasn’t quite worked out either. Nor has the claim that Bitcoin is a hedge against inflation.

So far, what bitcoin has proven to be is a vehicle for speculation. To be sure, it’s been a very profitable vehicle for many people who bought their bitcoin last year or earlier.

