Skip to main content
Navigating Downside Risks, Upside Surprises With Rising Rates
Navigating Downside Risks, Upside Surprises With Rising Rates

Cathie Wood Buys Into a Biotech With a Covid Connection

A biotech that's caught asset manager Cathie Wood's attention recently received FDA emergency authorization for a test of Covid antibodies.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Star investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, has recently built a stake in a biotechnology company that earlier this month received a dose of good news.

The stock is Adaptive Biotechnologies  (ADPT) - Get Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. Report. The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency-use authorization for a new test developed by the Seattle company to find prior Covid infections.

The new test differs from previous ones the FDA has authorized to discover Covid antibodies. The Adaptive test hunts for a T-cell response that would indicate whether someone was infected previously.

Wood most recently bought Adaptive shares on Thursday and has established a $100.3 million position in the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF  (ARKG) - Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Report. That makes Adaptive the fund’s 13th biggest holding.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

It’s difficult to say whether Adaptive is a growth or value stock. After the company went public in 2019, the stock soared 40% as of Jan. 18, 2021, but has slumped 82% since then. 

To be sure, it has rebounded 23% in the past 11 days. It is now trading at less than half what it was at the start of the year and less than a third of its 52-week high, set late last April.

As for Wood, earlier this month she said on a podcast with MSNBC's Chris Hayes that society is about to go through unprecedented technological change. The last time such a significant transformation occurred was in the early 20th century, with the introduction of the telephone, electricity and the automobile.

Five major innovation platforms are evolving: artificial intelligence, robotics, energy storage, DNA sequencing and blockchain technology, Wood said. "All of them are on exponential growth trajectories and are converging with each other," she told Hayes.

Over the next 10 years, the market cap associated with the five platforms that include 14 transformative technologies will grow at a 30% compounded annual rate of return, Wood said.

Image of stock charts with the text overlay "What Are Interest Rates?"
I

What Are Interest Rates? Definition and Examples

By TheStreet Staff
Instacart Lead
TECHNOLOGY
ZOOMDASHUBER

Instacart Makes a Move That Brings Pandemic Darlings Back to Earth

By Luc Olinga
Activision Is the Best Video Game Stock You Can Buy
INVESTING
MSFTATVI

Activision Faces New Sexual Harassment Suit as Microsoft Buyout Looms

By Colette Bennett
Jim Cramer -- Cisco Could Be Hurting Palo Alto Networks
INVESTING
PANWAAPLTSLA

This Tech Stock Is at Record Levels. How High Can It Go?

By Bret Kenwell
Royal Caribbean' Wonder of the Seas Ship Lead
INVESTING
RCL

Royal Caribbean Tries Two Changes Customers Will Love

By Daniel Kline
A view of NIO's Hefei Advanced Manufacturing Centre in the Anhui provincial capital in eastern China on December 2020, with semi-finished ES8 all-electric sports-utility vehicles in December 2020. Photo: Thomas Yau.
INVESTING
NIOTSLA

Can Nio Throw a Punch at Tesla?

By Tony Owusu
NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS
AAPLGOOGLTLRY

Stock Market Today - 3/25: Stocks Turn Lower on Bond Yield Spike; US and Europe Reach Natural Gas Deal

By Martin Baccardax
Why You Should Stay Away from Bed Bath & Beyond
MARKETS
BBBYGMECHWY

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Leaps As GameStop's Ryan Cohen Get Board Seats, Pushes For buybuy Baby Sale

By Martin Baccardax