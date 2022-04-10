Skip to main content
How Much Will Steve McQueen's Iconic Bullit Mustang Bring in at Auction?
How Much Will Steve McQueen's Iconic Bullit Mustang Bring in at Auction?

Is Cathie Wood is a Victim of Her Own Success?

High-profile fund manager has been caught in a difficult position, Real Money Columnist Jame 'Rev Shark' Deporre argues.

Fund manager Cathie Wood has been having a tough time of it lately as many of the tech stocks she favors have fallen sharply in this year's market swoons. 

Wood runs seven different ARK ETFs and “all of them have suffered significant losses from their highs,” Real Money Columnist James “Rev Shark” Deporre wrote recently.  “And ARK Innovation ETF  (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report has been more than cut in half.”

Wood's primary response is that her firm does exceptional research, and she’s confident that her stocks will recover and go even higher.

“She did extremely well with Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and believes that she will find other stocks that will perform in a similar manner,” Deporre said. “Over a period of five years or so, she thinks that her stock-picking will prove itself."

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

To a large degree, Wood is a victim of two things - poor timing and poor position management.

“She received huge cash inflows just as valuations in many of her favorite growth stocks became extreme,” Rev Shark noted. “In the ETF context, there is little choice but to put that money to work right away. She was paying top prices in an overheated market because people were throwing money at her.”

According to Deporre, Wood is fundamentally-driven, so she tends to see lower prices as an opportunity rather than a warning sign that things can fall even further, and if she has outflows, that complicates matters even more.

“She’s also made some poor picks but doesn't seem to acknowledge that to a great degree,” he noted. “That’s what most of her critics focus on, and in the short term, they are obviously correct.”

Wood basically was effectively caught at the top of the growth cycle, and now she is fighting until the cycle turns. “It will likely take years for many of her picks to prove themselves, and there are sure to be some duds as well,” Rev Shark added.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Tesla, NIO, Xpeng Face A New Rival As Peugeot's Chinese Partner Dongfeng Launches All-electric Brand Voyah To Claim Its Turf In China's Intensifying EV War
INVESTING

Tesla Rival Nio Suffers a Major Blow

By Kirk O’Neil
Big Tech Tesla Apple Microsoft Lead
TECHNOLOGY
NVDAAMDMU

More Pain Ahead for Semiconductors and Big Tech

By Luc Olinga
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth increased 20 per cent to US$101 billion, according to Hurun. The company's shares have risen 110 per cent from March 2020's low. Photo: AFP
TECHNOLOGY
FB

Facebook Suffers a Big Setback

By Rob Lenihan
Elon Musk Quits Twitter Again; Here's What It Means for Tesla
TECHNOLOGY

Elon Musk Has a Disturbing Question About Twitter

By Luc Olinga
Buying a Second Home—Tax Tips for Homeowners
Sponsored Story

When Can You Claim a Tax Deduction for Health Insurance?

By TurboTax
Samurai Burger Lead JS
INVESTING
MCD

McDonald's Menu Tries a New Take on a Big Mac

By Daniel Kline
NYSE Trader Lead
INVESTING

Profit From Stock Trading With These Four Tips

By Brian O'Connell
Las Vegas Strip Lead
INVESTING
MGMCZRWYNN

New Las Vegas Strip Casino Property Owner Looks to Dubai

By Daniel Kline