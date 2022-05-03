Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Israeli Software Company Shares

Ark also purchased an online securities brokerage and an online sports gambling company. Wood sold an electric vehicle company.

Notable investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Monday bought shares of an Israeli software company.

Ark also purchased an online securities brokerage and an online sports gambling company. Wood sold an electric vehicle company and an industrial technology company.

All valuations below are as of Monday’s close.

Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) - Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Report snagged 25,566 shares of Tel Aviv-based Monday.com (MNDY) - Get monday.com Ltd. Report, a project-management software firm, valued at $3.4 million. The stock has dropped 30% since early November. Wood has said that the decline of technology stocks in recent months has created buying opportunities for her.

Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) - Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Report snapped up 270,795 shares of online securities brokerage Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Robinhood Markets, Inc. Class A Report, valued at $2.8 million. The stock has dropped 41% so far this year, after a loss of users in the second half of last year.

DraftKings Purchase

Ark Fintech snatched 189,451 shares of online sports gambling platform DraftKings (DKNG) - Get DraftKings Inc Class A Report, valued at $2.8 million. DraftKings shares have slid 45% year to date.

Ark funds bought 31,946 shares of Teradyne (TER) - Get Teradyne, Inc. Report, an automated test equipment maker, valued at $3.5 million. The stock has dropped 34% so far this year.

On the selling side, Ark Next Generation unloaded 7,146 shares of electric vehicle titan Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, valued at $6.5 million. Wood has said in the past that her sales of Tesla merely represent profit-taking and that she still believes in the company.

Tesla is the biggest holding in Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report. Tesla stock climbed 4% Monday but has lost 25% year to date.

Finally, Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) - Get ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Report dumped 39,994 shares of industrial technology company Trimble (TRMB) - Get Trimble Inc. Report, valued at $2.7 million. The stock has fallen about two-thirds since August.

Ark Innovation Performance

Meanwhile, Ark Innovation has plunged 48% so far this year amid the slump for technology stocks and is down 69% from its February 2021 peak.

Wood has brushed off the descent, saying her investment focus is five years. And indeed, Ark Innovation has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past five years. As of May 2, the ETF had an annualized total return of 16.45% during that period, compared to 13.72% for the S&P 500, according to Morningstar.

Investors apparently haven’t given up on Wood. Ark Innovation saw an investment inflow of $790 million year to date as of Friday (April 29), according to Bloomberg.