Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Buying Your First Home? Consider These Trending Cities
Buying Your First Home? Consider These Trending Cities
Publish date:

Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation Grabs Over 288,000 Shares of Zillow

That stake is now worth $18.9 Million, and Ark's total holding equals $465.8 Million. Zillow shares plunged another 25% Wednesday.
Author:

Cathie Wood apparently viewed Zillow’s  (Z) - Get Zillow Group, Inc. Class C Report stock plunge Tuesday as a buying opportunity, with her Ark Innovation ETF  (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report snapping up 288,813 shares that day.

The fund previously bought Zillow shares in September.

Zillow announced Tuesday that it’s closing its home-buying division Zillow Offer, after major losses and dumping 25% of its employees. It plans to take write-downs up to $569 million.

Zillow dropped 10% Tuesday, leaving that day’s acquisition worth $25.2 million at the close. The stock has plunged another 25% Wednesday, to $65.18. That has pushed the new stake’s value down to $18.9 million.

TheStreet Recommends

At the end of Tuesday, Ark owned about 7.1 million Zillow shares in total, according to Bloomberg. That’s currently worth $465.8 million.

Other Ark funds with Zillow holdings include ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) - Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Report and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF  (ARKW) - Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Report. This makes Ark Zillow’s fifth-largest shareholder, according to Bloomberg.

Zillow represents the 14th biggest holding in the Ark Innovation ETF, CNBC reports.

So how does TheStreet’s Bret Kenwell view the stock?

On the daily chart, Zillow stock looks doomed, potential for a bounce looks more promising on the weekly,” he wrote

“Shares are not only trading down to the 200-week moving average for the first time since the COVID selloff in early 2020, but they are also trading down into the major breakout area in the $66 to $68 area.

“This is kind of a make-or-break spot for Zillow stock. If this area fails, perhaps it opens the door down to a potential test of $50. On a bounce, I’d like to see a move back into the low $70s.” 

Tags
terms:
Housing MarketStocksReal Estate
Federal Reserve Lead
MARKETS

Fed Says $15 Billion Taper To Begin This Month, Powell Pledges Patience on Rate Hikes

Bed Bath &amp; Beyond
INVESTING

Trading Bed Bath & Beyond: Up 20% on the Day, Down 22% From Session High

2022 Ford Maverick Pick-up Lead
INVESTING

Ford Stock Rises on Better-Than-Expected October Vehicle Sales

Activision Blizzard Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Decliners for Wednesday: Activision Blizzard, Zillow, Deere

GoodRX Lead
INVESTING

Jim Cramer Talks With GoodRX CEO

Zillow Lead
INVESTING

Buy the Dip After Zillow's Plunge? That Sounds Crazy

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Fed Taper Decision, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Zillow, Markets and Braves - 5 Things You Must Know

Will CVS Health (CVS) Stock Be Hurt by Delayed Curbside Service?
MARKETS

CVS Health Stock Leaps On Q3 Earnings Beat, 2021 Profit Outlook Boost