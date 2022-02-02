Cathie Wood's Ark Funds Slump, But Investors Don't Flee
Despite the recent slump of exchange-traded funds managed by Cathie Wood at Ark Investment Management, many investors aren’t abandoning them.
The total investment inflow for Ark ETFs peaked at $42 billion last year, and only 25% of that money has exited, Bloomberg reports.
That’s pretty impressive given that ARK’s flagship fund, Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report, has slid 23% so far this year, after dropping the same amount last year.
To be sure, the fund soared 157% in 2000, helping to make Wood a household name. It’s still up 40% over the past two years and has returned 324% since its 2014 start.
Ark Has Struggled Recently
Ark’s ETFs hold speculative technology stocks that have been hammered in recent months by rising bond yields and anticipation of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes. Rising rates make tech companies’ potential earnings streams less attractive compared to safe assets like Treasury bonds.
Ark Innovation’s No. 1 holding, electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, has actually held up well, climbing 5% over the past year. But Ark Innovation’s No. 2 holding, virtual healthcare company Teladoc Health (TDOC) - Get Teladoc Health, Inc. Report, has plunged 73% during that period. No. 3, video meeting platform Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A Report, has slid 65%, and No. 4, streaming platform Roku (ROKU) - Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report, has dropped 64%.
Still, Ark Innovation actually enjoyed a net investment inflow for the first 30 days of the year, according to Bloomberg.
Biologist Jonathan Molineaux, who bought ARK Innovation last year, is still a believer. “If you’re going to be team Ark, you’re probably going to be in a good spot,” he told Bloomberg.
Cathie Wood Sees a Buying Opportunity
Meanwhile, Wood sees the drop in tech stocks as a buying opportunity. “The important thing to keep in mind is the long-term horizon that we invest in,” she told investors last week. “We have a five-year horizon. I’ve never seen innovation on sale like it is today.”
But Barron’s cites four lessons from Ark’s rise and fall:
1. “Be wary of outsize gains.
2. “Don’t chase momentum.
3. “Beware overlap.” Several Ark funds share some of the same stocks.
4. “Assess your risk tolerance--honestly.”