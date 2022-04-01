Skip to main content
5 Biggest Changes for Tax Year 2021 Explained
5 Biggest Changes for Tax Year 2021 Explained

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Electric Vehicle Maker Again

Ark also unloaded one of the top social media platforms. In addition, it bought biotechnology stocks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Investment heavyweight Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, sold shares of a major electric vehicle maker for the third consecutive day Thursday.

Ark also unloaded one of the top social media platforms. In addition, it bought biotechnology stocks, a financial exchange stock and a robotics stock. (All valuations listed below are as of Thursday’s close).

Ark funds sold 37,551 shares of Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, valued at $40.5 million. Wood has said in the past that her sales of Tesla just represent profit-taking and that she remains bullish for the long term. Tesla is the biggest holding in Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF  (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report.

Ark Fintech Innovation ETF  (ARKF) - Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Report unloaded 78,751 shares of Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report, valued at $3 million. Ark Fintech dumped 23,284 shares of financial exchange company Intercontinental Exchange  (ICE) - Get Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Report, valued at $3.1 million

These are the other three stocks for which Ark sold the highest amount of shares Thursday. Ark Innovation bought 3.85 million shares of biotechnology company Ginkgo Bioworks  (DNA) , valued at $15.5 million.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Ark funds snatched 1.27 million shares of robotics company UiPath  (PATH) - Get UiPath Inc Class A Report, valued at $27.4 million. Ark Genomic Revolution ETF  (ARKG) - Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Report snapped up 503,831 shares of biotechnology company SomaLogic  (SLGC) , valued at $4 million.

On Wednesday, Wood bought a drug-discovery-technology stock, again bulked up on Coinbase  (COIN) , the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchange and again sold shares of Tesla. She also continued her buying of 3D-printing stocks.

Ark funds purchased 496,322 shares of Twist Bioscience  (TWST) - Get Twist Bioscience Corp. Report, valued at $24.9 million as of Wednesday’s close.

Twist Bio, says on its investor-relations page that the core of its platform "is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by 'writing' DNA on a silicon chip.

"We are leveraging our unique technology platform to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for NGS sample preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development."

Jobs Hiring Lead
MARKETS

March Jobs Report Shows 431,000 New Additions, Unemployment Falls To 3.6%

By Martin Baccardax
European Markets Set for Mixed Opening, Wall Street Futures Under Pressure
MARKETS
DELLGMEARKK

Stock Market Today-4/1: Stocks Higher, Yield Curve Inverts After Solid March Jobs Report; Oil Slides On SPR Release

By Martin Baccardax
TurboTax Answers Common Questions About Estimated Taxes
Sponsored Story

Estimated Taxes: Common Questions

By TurboTax
gardening retire grandkids sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

April's Best Buys

By Jeanette Pavini
Rivian R1S Lead
INVESTING
RIVNTSLAF

Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

By Luc Olinga
Wall Street NYSE Lead
MARKETS
GMEDELL

Stocks Power Higher, Jobs Report Looms, Oil, GameStop And Dell -Five Things You Know

By Martin Baccardax
Why Apple and Goldman's Credit Card Is a Good Sign for Tech
TECHNOLOGY
AAPLSHOPSQ

Beyond Apple Pay: Tech Giant Prepares to Take on Banks, Fintech

By Luc Olinga
Wall Street Bull Market
JIM CRAMER
PANWDGDLTR

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/31: Get Ready for the Rally

By Scott Rutt