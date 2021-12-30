Cathie Wood's Ark Buys Millions of Dollars of Teladoc Shares

Barron’s reported a Dec. 29 e-mail disclosure from Ark saying that its ETFs bought 146,800 shares, but didn’t cite a date of purchase.

Market darling Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management bought shares of remote-health services company Teladoc in recent days.

Barron’s reported a Dec. 29 e-mail disclosure from Ark saying that its ETFs bought 146,800 shares, but the publication didn’t cite a date of purchase. Markets Insider reports that Ark purchased 57,900 shares Tuesday, and Seeking Alpha reports that Ark acquired 97,818 shares Tuesday.

In recent trading, 146,800 shares would be worth $13.87 million, 57,900 shares would be worth $5.47 million, and 97,818 shares would be worth $9.24 million.

Markets Insider also reported that Ark funds sold 20,446 shares of Tesla Tuesday. That was worth $22.25 million at Tuesday’s close and would be worth about $22.1 million in recent trading.

Last week, Wood said her stocks are in “deep value territory,” not in a bubble, and should generate hefty returns over the next five years.

The flagship Ark Innovation ETF ARKK has dropped 22% year to date but has soared 89% over the past two years.

“After correcting for nearly 11 months, innovation stocks seem to have entered deep value territory, their valuations a fraction of peak levels,” Wood wrote in a blog.

“Historically and according to our research … concentration of our portfolios during corrections has led to significant, absolute performance and relative outperformance as the market rebounds.

“According to our current estimates, our more concentrated flagship strategy today could deliver a 40% compound annual rate of return during the next five years. Only one other time in Ark’s history, at the end of 2018, has the five-year return projection been that high."