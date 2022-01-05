Cathie Wood's Ark Buys Slide Again: DraftKings, Block, Roblox

Ark Investment bought 1,185,460 shares of DraftKings Tuesday, and more than 300,000 shares each of Block and Roblox.

Market darling Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management bought shares of DraftKings (DKNG) - Get DraftKings Inc Class A Report, Block (SQ) - Get Square, Inc. Class A Report and Roblox (RBLX) - Get Roblox Corp. Class A Report Tuesday, continuing her strategy of purchasing into weakness.

Exchange-traded fund manager Ark grabbed 1,185,460 shares of online sports betting company DraftKings in its Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report, CNBC reports.

That kitty was worth $31.6 million at Tuesday’s close, following a 4% drop in the share price. The position was recently worth $28.9 million, with DraftKings down 9% Wednesday to $24.33.

Ark purchased more than 300,000 shares of financial services company Block Tuesday, which was worth $47.6 million at Tuesday’s close, with the stock down 5%. The kitty was worth $43.8 million recently, with shares down 8% Wednesday to $144.01.

ARK Innovation snatched 332,950 shares of video game platform Roblox Tuesday. That was worth $31.6 million on Tuesday’s close, after a 3.7% decline by the stock. The position was recently worth $29.5 million Wednesday, with Roblox trading at $88.46, down 7%.

On both Tuesday and Monday, Ark Innovation bought stakes in 3D-printing company Stratasys (SSYS) - Get Stratasys Ltd. Report, education technology company 2U (TWOU) - Get 2U, Inc. Report, medical genetics company Invitae (NVTA) - Get Invitae Corp. Report and digital cell biology company Berkeley Lights (BLI) .

The Ark Innovation ETF has struggled over the past 12 months, losing 33%. But it is still up 72% for the last two years.

Last month, Wood said her stocks are in “deep value territory,” not in a bubble, and should generate hefty returns over the next five years.

“After correcting for nearly 11 months, innovation stocks seem to have entered deep value territory, their valuations a fraction of peak levels,” she wrote in a blog.