Skip to main content
What's Happening in Ukraine? A Timeline of Recent Escalations
What's Happening in Ukraine? A Timeline of Recent Escalations

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Shopify, Sells Twitter

Ark funds' Shopify purchase was valued at $9.4 million at Monday's close. And the Twitter sale was valued at $18.4 million.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Asset manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, continues to buy and sell some big-name stocks, as the equity market remains volatile.

On Monday, she bought Coinbase Global  (COIN) , the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange; e-commerce titan Shopify  (SHOP) - Get Shopify, Inc. Class A Report; and real estate information firm Zillow  (Z) - Get Zillow Group, Inc. Class C Report.

 Meanwhile, she sold online arts-and-crafts retailer Etsy  (ETSY) - Get Etsy, Inc. Report, social-media stalwart Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report and retail/technology giant Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report.

-- Ark exchange-traded funds bought 45,237 shares of Coinbase. That stake was valued at $8.6 million as of Monday’s close. 

-- Ark funds purchased 13,534 shares of Shopify, valued at $9.4 million at Monday’s close. 

-- Ark Fintech Innovation ETF  (ARKF) - Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Report bought 53,411 shares of Zillow. That holding was valued at $3.1 million as of Monday’s close.

TheStreet Recommends

On the selling side, 

-- Ark funds dumped 53,232 shares of Etsy. The shares were valued at $9 million at Monday’s close. 

-- Ark Next Generation Internet ETF  (ARKW) - Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Report unloaded 517,882 shares of Twitter, valued at $18.4 million as of Monday’s close. 

-- And Ark Space Innovation & Exploration ETF  (ARKX) - Get ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Report sold 318 shares of Amazon. They were valued at about $977,000 at Monday’s close.

The biggest trading sum came from the Twitter sale. 

Morningstar analyst Michael Hodel is bullish on the San Francisco microblogging provider's stock, putting fair value at $58, compared with a recent quote of $35.52.

Twitter’s "effort to focus more on advertising opportunities will mix well with its balanced brand and direct response revenue base in the long run, allowing the firm to capture more small- and medium-size business ad revenue and tap further into e-commerce growth,” he wrote in a commentary last month.  

Visa, MasterCard Rally on Earnings, Dow Jones Up Triple Digits
INVESTING
VMA

Visa and Mastercard Move to Block Russian Financial Firms

By M. Corey Goldman
ski gear sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

What to Buy in March

By Jeanette Pavini
China Stocks Extend Losses As Markets Struggle With Valuation, Rising Bond Yields
MARKETS
SPXTGTAMZN

Russia Intensifies Attacks, Cyber-War, Amazon, Masks and Target – Five Things You Must Know

By M. Corey Goldman
How Joe Biden's Victory Could Entice Wall Street To Increase Investments In Chinese Markets
MARKETS
OEX

Russia Sanctions, Week Ahead, BP, Warren Buffett and New York Ending Covid Mandates - Five Things You Must Know

By Martin Baccardax
Disney/Pixar's Turning Red. DBK
INVESTING
DIST

Disney Pulls ‘Turning Red’ From Russia

By Tom Bemis
Batman Movie Lead KL
INVESTING
SNET

'The Batman' Will Open In Russia Despite Ukrainian Calls For Boycott

By Michael Tedder
Mickey's Royal Friendship Faire Lead JS
INVESTING
DIS

Disney World Brings Back a Fan-Favorite Show

By Colette Bennett
Tesla Lucid Nio Lead
INVESTING
LCIDTSLA

Lucid Pulls Saudi Arabia Out of a Hat Against Tesla

By Luc Olinga