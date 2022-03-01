Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Shopify, Sells Twitter

Ark funds' Shopify purchase was valued at $9.4 million at Monday's close. And the Twitter sale was valued at $18.4 million.

Asset manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, continues to buy and sell some big-name stocks, as the equity market remains volatile.

On Monday, she bought Coinbase Global (COIN) , the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange; e-commerce titan Shopify (SHOP) - Get Shopify, Inc. Class A Report; and real estate information firm Zillow (Z) - Get Zillow Group, Inc. Class C Report.

Meanwhile, she sold online arts-and-crafts retailer Etsy (ETSY) - Get Etsy, Inc. Report, social-media stalwart Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report and retail/technology giant Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report.

-- Ark exchange-traded funds bought 45,237 shares of Coinbase. That stake was valued at $8.6 million as of Monday’s close.

-- Ark funds purchased 13,534 shares of Shopify, valued at $9.4 million at Monday’s close.

-- Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) - Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Report bought 53,411 shares of Zillow. That holding was valued at $3.1 million as of Monday’s close.

On the selling side,

-- Ark funds dumped 53,232 shares of Etsy. The shares were valued at $9 million at Monday’s close.

-- Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) - Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Report unloaded 517,882 shares of Twitter, valued at $18.4 million as of Monday’s close.

-- And Ark Space Innovation & Exploration ETF (ARKX) - Get ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Report sold 318 shares of Amazon. They were valued at about $977,000 at Monday’s close.

The biggest trading sum came from the Twitter sale.

Morningstar analyst Michael Hodel is bullish on the San Francisco microblogging provider's stock, putting fair value at $58, compared with a recent quote of $35.52.

Twitter’s "effort to focus more on advertising opportunities will mix well with its balanced brand and direct response revenue base in the long run, allowing the firm to capture more small- and medium-size business ad revenue and tap further into e-commerce growth,” he wrote in a commentary last month.