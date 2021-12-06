Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Meet Cathie Wood's New Neighbors in St. Petersburg, Florida
Meet Cathie Wood's New Neighbors in St. Petersburg, Florida
Publish date:

DocuSign Stock: Cathie Wood's Ark Swoops In for $100 Million

Cathie Wood believes in buying the dip. Ark grabbed 746,964 shares of DocuSign as the e-signature company plunged on Friday.
Author:

Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management believes in buying the dip: Ark grabbed 746,964 shares of DocuSign  (DOCU) - Get DocuSign, Inc. Report as the e-signature company plunged Friday.

That kitty was valued at $100.9 million as of Friday’s close and $106.7 million in recent trading. 

DocuSign tanked 42% Friday and recently traded at $142.82, up 5.7%.

ARK’s flagship fund, ARK Innovation ETF  (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report purchased 461,662 shares, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF  (ARKW) - Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Report accounted for 178,334 shares, and Ark Fintech Innovation ETF  (ARKF) - Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Report snatched 106,968, shares.

The stock cratered on disappointing billing numbers for the latest quarter.

TheStreet Recommends

Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff thinks DocuSign’s drop was overdone, too.

“We are lowering our fair value estimate for narrow-moat DocuSign to $244 per share, from $290, as we have adjusted our model based on near-term guidance, which reduces our growth forecast over the next several years,” he wrote in a commentary Thursday.

“DocuSign delivered generally solid results, exceeding our above-consensus revenue and profitability estimates while falling meaningfully short on billings.

“The firm also provided lower guidance for the fourth quarter. Management was guiding more conservatively to start the year thinking the pandemic-fueled demand would wane sooner, but strength persisted and began to unravel this quarter, hence the diminished outlook.

“[The shares] had already sold off 25% over the last three months, so our initial inclination is the after-hours move [Thursday] is punitive towards management rather than fundamental.

“However, we believe annual guidance released next quarter for fiscal 2023 will serve as a catalyst, negative or positive, for the stock as expectations can be reset further.”

Tags
terms:
InvestingStocksTechnology
US Industry Group Applauds NYSE Move To Delist Three Chinese Telecoms Companies
MARKETS
AAPLTSLALCID

Dow Futures Higher As Omicron Worries Fade; Bitcoin Extends Slide - Stock Market Today

Apple Stock
MARKETS
AAPL

Apple Stock Jumps As KeyBanc Opens Coverage With 'Overweight' Rating, $191 Price Target

Lucid Motors Lead
MARKETS
LCID

Lucid Stock Tumbles As Luxury EV Maker Reveals SEC Subpoena Linked to SPAC Merger

Tesla Electric Power Lead
MARKETS
TSLA

Tesla Stock Slides On Report of SEC Probe Into Whistleblower Complaints Linked To Solar Panel Risks

Amazon Prime Lead
LIFESTYLE
AMZNDIST

Move Over, Marvel! Amazon Is Building Its Own Superhero Universe

Bitcoin Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Cryptocurrency Price Check: 'Don't Fight the Fed'

Bitcoin down Lead
INVESTING

Hackers Siphon $196 Million of Crypto From BitMart

Trump Social Media Platform Lead
MARKETS
DWACUTWTRMVRS

Donald Trump Media SPAC Digital World Acquisition In SEC Probe Linked To October Merger