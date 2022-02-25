Skip to main content
Analyst Says Do This Before You Take Action Amid Thursday's Selloff
Analyst Says Do This Before You Take Action Amid Thursday's Selloff

Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Depressed Tech Stocks

It snapped up Tesla, Coinbase and Zoom Thursday. Tesla is the No. 1 holding in Ark’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Investment star Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Investment Management, is at it again, buying shares of beaten-down technology stocks, just as she promised.

On Thursday, Ark exchange-traded funds purchased shares of electric car titan Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report; Coinbase Global  (COIN) , the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange; and Zoom Video Communications  (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A Report, a video meeting service.

Tesla is the No. 1 holding in Ark’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF  (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report, Zoom is No. 4 and Coinbase is No. 5.

As for Thursday’s action, Ark funds bought 31,137 shares of Tesla. That was worth $24.9 million as of Thursday’s close and $25.4 million in recent trading. Ark Innovation purchased 99,912 shares of Zoom. That was worth $12.7 million as of Thursday’s close and $13 million in recent trading. Ark Innovation bought 82,039 shares of Coinbase. That was worth $14.7 million as of Thursday’s close and $15 million in recent trading.

TheStreet Recommends

On the selling side, Ark continued to dump shares of data-mining company Palantir Technologies  (PLTR) - Get Palantir Technologies Inc. Class A Report. Ark ETFs unloaded 16,887 shares Thursday. That was worth about $199,800 as of Thursday’s close and about $200,100 in recent trading.

Palantir is the smallest of Ark Innovation’s 38 holdings--only 334 shares, recently worth $3,777.

Ark offered this analysis of Palantir on Saturday. “Shares of Palantir fell nearly 16% on Thursday after the company reported fourth quarter earnings,” the firm wrote in a commentary.

“While surpassing revenue expectations with 34% year-over-year growth thanks to success in U.S. commercial, Palantir reported a significant deceleration in growth in the larger government division, suggesting perhaps a change in government procurement behavior.”

Tags
terms:
ETFsStocksTradingTechnology
videoblocks-bitcoins-under-magnifying-glass-blockchain-technology-bitcoin-mining-concept-crypto-currency-gold-bitcoin-btc-bitcoins-and-loupe_hwg6v31ehm_1080__D
Financial Advisor Center

Fake Crypto Threats, Medicare Price Wars: News for Financial Advisers

By Robert Powell
NYSE Trader Lead
FUTURES
TSLA

Russia Steps Up Attacks, Sanctions Pile Up, Musk and the SEC, Bitcoin - Five Things You Must Know

By M. Corey Goldman
Russia Ukraine Conflict Lead
MARKETS

Russia's Main Stock Index Plummets 50%, Wiping Out $150 Billion in Value

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
Canadian Tennis Player Milos Raonic Visits the NYSE and Says He's Ready for the U.S. Open
JIM CRAMER
RVLVCRWDAEP

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 2/24: CrowdStrike, American Electric Power

By Scott Rutt
What Jim Cramer Expects From United Healthcare's Earnings
INVESTING
UNHCHNG

United Healthcare Wanted to Get Bigger. The Plan Hit a Snag.

By
Rob Daniel and
Tony Owusu
Darkened photo of a candlestick stock chart with text overlay that reads "What Is a Candlestick Chart?"
C

What Is a Candlestick Chart and How Do you Read One?

By TheStreet Staff
1
S

What Is Standard Deviation? Definition, Calculation & Example

By TheStreet Staff
Cryptocurrency Bubble Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin Loses Its Golden Stature

By Rob Lenihan