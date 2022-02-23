Skip to main content
A Thesis Fueling ARK's $1 Million Bitcoin Prediction Has IMF Eyeing El Salvador
A Thesis Fueling ARK's $1 Million Bitcoin Prediction Has IMF Eyeing El Salvador

Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Star investor Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Investment Management, has said repeatedly in recent weeks that the decline of technology stocks has created buying opportunities. And she’s proving true to her word.

She has purchased stocks repeatedly, doubling down on some of her biggest names. On Feb. 22, Ark exchange-traded funds snapped up shares of electric car titan Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, video meeting service  (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A Report, software company Twilio  (TWLO) - Get Twilio, Inc. Class A Report, e-commerce stalwart Shopify  (SHOP) - Get Shopify, Inc. Class A Report and online video game platform Roblox  (RBLX) - Get Roblox Corp. Class A Report.

Tesla is the biggest holding in Ark’s flagship fund, Ark Innovation ETF  (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report. Zoom is No. 3, Twilio is No. 10, Shopify is No. 15 and Roblox is No 24.

Ark funds bought 24,366 shares of Tesla. That was worth $20 million at Tuesday’s close and $19.9 million in recent trading. Ark Innovation bought 115,208 shares of Zoom. That was worth $14.6 million as of Tuesday’s close and $14.4 million in recent trading. Ark purchased 65,506 shares of Twilio. That was worth $10.6 million as of Tuesday’s close and $10.5 million in recent trading.

TheStreet Recommends

Ark purchased 35,405 shares of Shopify. That was worth $22.2 million as of Tuesday’s close and $22.4 million in recent trading. Ark Innovation snagged 195,002 shares of Roblox. That was worth $9.4 million as of Tuesday’s close and $9.2 million in recent trading.

On the selling side, Wood continued to dump shares of data-mining company Palantir Technologies  (PLTR) - Get Palantir Technologies Inc. Class A Report. Ark funds sold 11,761,901 shares of the company Monday. That was worth $123.3 million as of Tuesday’s close and $128.2 million in recent trading. Palantir is now the 37th biggest holding out of 38 stocks in Ark Innovation.  

Tags
terms:
InvestingTechnologyETFsStocks
Outlook For Asia-Pacific Logistics Assets Looks Bright Next Year As Investors Chase Yield Amid Low Interest Rates
MARKETS
LOWHD

Lowe's Stock Jumps On Q4 Earnings Beat, 2022 Sales Outlook Boost

By Martin Baccardax
Jim Cramer -- Cisco Could Be Hurting Palo Alto Networks
MARKETS
PANWIBM

Palo Alto Networks Stock Leaps As Cyber Attack Surge Lifts 2022 Demand Outlook

By Martin Baccardax
Jim Cramer Prefers TJX, Burlington Over Big Lots
MARKETS
TJXM

TJX Stock Slumps As Marshalls Owner Takes Omicron Hit to Holiday Quarter Sales

By Martin Baccardax
CVS Lead
INVESTING

CVS Tries to Give Its Business a Booster Shot

By Daniel Kline
Tesla's Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
INVESTING
TSLA

Tesla's Europe Expansion Is Critical to Its Future. It Could Dry Up.

By Tony Owusu
Cantina Crispy Chicken Tortada Lead
INVESTING
YUM

Taco Bell Tries Its Take on a Fast-Food Craze

By Veronika Bondarenko
pexels-photo-7166973
Sponsored Story

Guide: E-Commerce Shipping

By QuickBooks
rich retired vacation pool sh
RETIREMENT

Want to Be Rich in Retirement? Plan Better, Save More

By Robert Powell