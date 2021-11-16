Cathie Wood's Ark Scoops Up Splunk Shares, Sells More Zillow

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management snapped up 119,667 shares of Splunk (SPLK) - Get Splunk Inc. Report Monday, as the data-analytics software company’s stock plunged.

It dropped 18% Monday, after CEO Doug Merritt stepped down effectively immediately. Investors often react negatively to sudden executive changes.

Ark’s kitty was valued at $16.4 million as of Monday’s close and is valued at $16.7 million on Tuesday, with Splunk, San Francisco, recently trading at $139.74, up 2%.

“Splunk has evolved significantly since I joined the team nearly eight years ago,” growing hugely, Merritt said in a statement.

“As the board and I considered how to best position Splunk for long-term success and continued growth, we determined now is the right time to transition to our next phase of leadership.

“In particular, the board is focused on identifying a leader with a proven track record of scaling operations and growing multibillion-dollar enterprises.”

Meanwhile, Ark continued to dump Zillow (ZG) - Get Zillow Group, Inc. Class A Report stock Monday, unloading 94% of the about 500,000 shares it had remaining. That’s 471,622 shares to be exact, valued at $30 million as of Monday’s close.

The firm had snapped up 288,813 Zillow shares on Nov. 2.

On Nov. 2, Zillow said it was closing its home-buying division, Zillow Offers, after major losses. The real-estate-services company cut 25% of its employees. And it plans to take write-downs of up to $569 million.

Zillow shares recently traded at $62.50, down 1.7%, and have fallen 40% since Oct. 29.