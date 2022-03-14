Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Catches 3D Printer Bug

Skip to main content
Is Biden's Crypto Order Signaling More Regulatory Framework Is on the Way?
Wood's Ark Investment Management continues its buying and selling of stocks -- mostly buying.
Investment star Cathie Wood, Chief Executive of Ark Investment Management, continues her buying and selling of stocks -- mostly buying -- amid the equity market’s turmoil.

On Friday, she ventured into 3D printer companies, snagging Stratasys  (SSYS) - Get Stratasys Ltd. Report and Velo3D  (VLD) . Ark also continued its foray into biotechnology stocks, purchasing Adaptive Biotechnologies  (ADPT) - Get Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. Report, Burning Rock Biotech  (BNR)  and Atai Life Sciences  (ATAI) - Get ATAI Life Sciences N.V. Report.

Among big-name companies, Ark snared e-commerce stalwart Shopify  (SHOP) - Get Shopify, Inc. Class A Report and sold e-signature company DocuSign  (DOCU) - Get DocuSign, Inc. Report.

Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF  (ARKQ) - Get ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Report bought 50,299 shares of Stratasys, valued at $1.2 million as of Friday’s close. Ark funds purchased 21,944 shares of Velo3D, valued at $153,608 at Friday’s close.

Ark Genomic Revolution ETF  (ARKG) - Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Report bought 367,391 shares of Adaptive Biotech, valued at $4 million as of Friday’s close. Ark Genomic purchased 62,031 shares of Burning Rock Biotech, valued at $460,270 as of Friday’s close. Ark Genomic bought 61,840 shares of Atai, valued at $322,805 at Friday’s close.

As for the big names, Ark Fintech Innovation ETF  (ARKF) - Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Report purchased 12,864 shares of Shopify, valued at $7 million as of Friday’s close. And Ark Fintech sold 158,595 shares of DocuSign, valued at $11.6 million at Friday’s close.

Ark discussed DocuSign in a commentary Friday. Shares of DocuSign traded down 20% that day, Ark noted. The drop came after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report, “in which management guided to further revenue deceleration and announced leadership changes across its ‘go-to-market’ organization,” Ark said. 

