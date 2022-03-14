Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Catches 3D Printer Bug

Wood's Ark Investment Management continues its buying and selling of stocks -- mostly buying.

Investment star Cathie Wood, Chief Executive of Ark Investment Management, continues her buying and selling of stocks -- mostly buying -- amid the equity market’s turmoil.

On Friday, she ventured into 3D printer companies, snagging Stratasys (SSYS) - Get Stratasys Ltd. Report and Velo3D (VLD) . Ark also continued its foray into biotechnology stocks, purchasing Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) - Get Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. Report, Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) and Atai Life Sciences (ATAI) - Get ATAI Life Sciences N.V. Report.

Among big-name companies, Ark snared e-commerce stalwart Shopify (SHOP) - Get Shopify, Inc. Class A Report and sold e-signature company DocuSign (DOCU) - Get DocuSign, Inc. Report.

Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) - Get ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Report bought 50,299 shares of Stratasys, valued at $1.2 million as of Friday’s close. Ark funds purchased 21,944 shares of Velo3D, valued at $153,608 at Friday’s close.

Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Report bought 367,391 shares of Adaptive Biotech, valued at $4 million as of Friday’s close. Ark Genomic purchased 62,031 shares of Burning Rock Biotech, valued at $460,270 as of Friday’s close. Ark Genomic bought 61,840 shares of Atai, valued at $322,805 at Friday’s close.

As for the big names, Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) - Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Report purchased 12,864 shares of Shopify, valued at $7 million as of Friday’s close. And Ark Fintech sold 158,595 shares of DocuSign, valued at $11.6 million at Friday’s close.

Ark discussed DocuSign in a commentary Friday. Shares of DocuSign traded down 20% that day, Ark noted. The drop came after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report, “in which management guided to further revenue deceleration and announced leadership changes across its ‘go-to-market’ organization,” Ark said.