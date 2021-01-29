Caterpillar Tops Q4 Earnings Forecast as Asia/LatAm Sales Offset North American Slide

Caterpillar uses improving profit margins, as well as a boost in Asia sales, to drive stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings Friday, with improved profit margins, lifting its shares higher in pre-market trading

Caterpillar said adjusted profits for the three months ending in December were pegged at $2.12 per share, down 20% from the same period last year and well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $1.49 per share. Group revenues, Caterpillar said, fell 14.5% to $11.24 billion, a figure that was largely in-line with analysts' estimates.

Operating profit margin was 11.8% for the third quarter of 2020, rising from 10% in the previous three month period, and 10.9% for the full year, Caterpillar said, and noted it ended the quarter with $9.4 billion in cash.

"I'm proud of our global team's continued resilience in safely navigating COVID-19 while continuing to provide the essential products and services the world needs," said CEO Jim Umpleby. "Our fourth-quarter and full-year results reflect the team's agility in a challenging environment while executing our strategy for long-term profitable growth. We achieved the adjusted operating profit margin established during our 2019 Investor Day while continuing to invest in products and services. We are well-positioned for the future and will emerge from the pandemic as an even stronger company."

Caterpillar shares, a Dow Jones Industrial Average component, were marked 2.8% higher in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $189.50, a move that would extend the stock's six-month gain to around 35%.

Caterpillar will host its fourth-quarter earnings webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.