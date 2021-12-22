Caterpillar Upgraded; Bernstein Sees Machinery Cycle Progressing in '22

Caterpillar shares rise as Bernstein upgrades the company to outperform.

Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Caterpillar Inc. Report climbed on Wednesday after Bernstein analysts upgraded the industrial equipment maker to outperform from market perform.

Shares of the Deerfield, Ill., company at last check rose 1.4% to $201.

Bernstein analyst Chad Dillard, who has a $240 price target on the stock, said concern about the end of the machinery cycle in 2022 was overdone, according to the Fly.

He added that expectations for Caterpillar were "low" and that it was an earlier-cycle stock in a mid-cycle sector.

Caterpillar should be the biggest beneficiary of looser monetary policy in China, Dillard said.

Earlier this month, Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase boosted her price target on Caterpillar to $242 from $233 while keeping a buy rating on the shares.

Deblase said she did not expect supply-chain and price/cost headwinds to alleviate in the second half of 2022 for the multi-industry sector.

When balancing the omicron variant, inflation and forthcoming interest rate hikes, DeBlase said she was still "constructive" on the macro outlook but said a "more selective stock positioning framework" was warranted.

For most names that she covers, DeBlase said she was not concerned with the premise of "double ordering" constraining the recovery in 2022.

Also earlier this month, Cowen analyst Matt Elkott listed Caterpillar as one of the best ideas for 2022, saying the company was "well-positioned for broad recovery.

"As the largest manufacturer of construction equipment, CAT is well positioned to benefit from infrastructure spending in the US and India," Elkott said.

In October, Caterpillar posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings as a rebound in construction equipment demand, as well as surging commodity prices, helped boost the company's bottom line.

In that same month, analysts at JPMorgan reiterated their overweight rating on Caterpillar and calling the company's stock their "top pick into 2022."