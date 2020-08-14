Caterpillar Machine Sales Improved in Latest 3 Months

Caterpillar reported a 20% decline in total machine sales over the rolling three months ended in July, improved from a 23% decline as of the end of June.

North America machine sales fell 38% in the period after falling 40% in June; Latin American sales were down 11% after falling 22%, and Europe-Middle East-Africa sales were down 2% after falling 9%.

Asia/Pacific was a bright spot for the Deerfield, Ill., construction-machinery manufacturer with total machine sales rising 5%, though that was lower than the 7% increase in June.

Two weeks ago, Caterpillar posted earnings that were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic when compared with the year-earlier results.

Machine, energy and transportation revenue, which represents the bulk of Caterpillar's business, was $9.31 billion and was driven lower by both low end-user demand and changes among dealer inventories.

Overall sales came in at $10 billion, above the $9.3 billion expected by the average of analysts polled by FactSet. The figure lagged the year-earlier $14.4 billion.

The company earned an adjusted $1.03 a share vs. $2.83 in the year-earlier quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting per-share earnings of 64 cents.

Operating profit was $784 million, a drop of $1.43 billion, or 65%, compared with $2.21 billion in second-quarter 2019, stemming from “lower sales volume and unfavorable price realization.”

Caterpillar shares at last check were little changed at $140.51. The stock is down less than 5% in 2020.