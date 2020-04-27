Caterpillar Stock Cut to Underweight as Construction Slows

Caterpillar is downgraded to underweight at Morgan Stanley on the potential for a lengthy slowing in nonresidential construction.

Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report was downgraded to underweight from equal weight by a Morgan Stanley analyst who said the heavy-equipment maker could suffer from a protracted downturn in nonresidential construction accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of the Deerfield, Ill., company at last check were down 1.6% to $112.23.

Analyst Courtney Yakavonis, who also cut her stock-price target to $93 a share from $107, said in a note to clients that "we are gaining conviction in a more protracted U.S. [nonresidential] down cycle driven by declines in commercial, office, amusement/ recreation and lodging construction, as well as state and local [budget] cuts."

"Covid-19-related headwinds will likely continue to weigh on global economic growth across CAT's primarily end markets," Yakavonis said.

Yakavonis added that "not only do we expect the covid-19 to catalyze a multiyear downturn in the nonresidential cycle beginning in 2020, but we see additional pressures from the decline in [oil and gas] and commodity prices as well as elevated new and used inventory levels."

"Though infrastructure stimulus or additional state and local aid could offset this shortfall, we find it unlikely that current proposals can stimulate growth much beyond closing this gap," she said.

The analyst said all three of Caterpillar's segments had the potential to decline further in 2021. She cut her fiscal 2020 and 2021 earnings-per-share estimates by roughly 20% and 40%, respectively.

Caterpillar is scheduled to report first-quarter results on Tuesday. A survey of analysts by FactSet is calling for the company to report earnings of $1.74 a share, or an adjusted $1.69.

Yakavonis also downgraded United Rentals URI to equal weight from overweight, noting that "URI and CAT have some of the highest exposure to U.S. nonresidential construction in our coverage universe, with 44% and 22% exposure, respectively."

Shares of United Rentals were little changed at $106.