Caterpillar Beats Q1 Earnings Forecast Cautions on Coronavirus Impact Over 2020

Caterpillar posted a sharp decline in first quarter profits, and warned that the coronavirus will continue to hit profits throughout 2020.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings Tuesday but declined to provide a 2020 profit guidance and cautioned the coronavirus pandemic would continue to impact its operations for the remainder of the year.

Caterpillar said earnings for the three months ending in March were pegged at $1.98 per share, down 42.5% from the same period last year but 29 cents ahead of the Street consensus forecast. Group revenues, Caterpillar said, slumped 21% from last year to $10.64 billion, missing analysts' estimates of a $10.9 billion tally.

"We remain committed to the safety, health and well-being of our employees around the world, and I am proud of our employees and dealers for their dedication to our customers, their communities and each other," said CEO Jim Umpleby. "Our employees deliver products and services that enable our customers to provide critical infrastructure essential to support society during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Caterpillar shares were marked 1.6% higher in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $117.00 each.