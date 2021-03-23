Catalent Gets FDA OK to Produce More Doses of J&J Vaccine: Report

Contract drug manufacturer Catalent to produce more doses of J&J's coronavirus vaccine at its Bloomington, Indiana, facility.

Contract drug manufacturer Catalent (CTLT) - Get Report on Tuesday reportedly received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to produce Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) - Get Report single-shot coronavirus vaccine at its facility in Bloomington, Indiana, Bloomberg reported.

Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter and said an official announcement might be made later on Tuesday.

Shares of the Somerset, N.J., company were off 2.52% to $107 at last check.

Shares of J&J fell 0.32% to $160 at last check.

The FDA clearance should help boost J&J's COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the U.S. as "Catalent is expected to release millions of doses that have been filled in vials, inspected and packaged," according to the Bloomberg report.

Catalent’s Bloomington facility is expected to account for

the majority of drugmaker J&J's March supply.

In the past, the New Brunswick, N.J. company has said it would provide enough shots to immunize 20 million Americans by the end of this month.

As of March 22, 4.25 million J&J doses had been delivered, and of those, 2.4 million have been administered, according to the Centers for Disease

Control and Prevention.

The U.S. government is expecting 200 million doses from J&J. That's enough to vaccinate 200 million people.

That’s on top of 300 million doses each from Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report. Both companies' vaccines require two shots.

Altogether, it’s enough for 500 million people. The U.S. population currently is about 330 million.

So far, 127 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the U.S., according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker.

Catalent is also planning a major expansion of its COVID-19 vaccine production in Europe, to make more doses of J&J's shot, The Wall Street Journal reported last week.

On Mar. 11, the health-care giant received authorization from the European Commission for the use of its coronavirus vaccine in the European Union.

On Mar. 1 the FDA granted J&J's coronavirus vaccine emergency use authorization.

