Casper Sleep Jumps as Wedbush Likes Valuation, Strategy

Casper Sleep traded higher Monday after analysts at Wedbush upgraded the mattress maker to outperform from neutral.
Shares of Casper Sleep  (CSPR) - Get Report rose Monday after analysts at Wedbush Securities upgraded the mattress and accessories maker to outperform from neutral, citing "attractive relative valuation and a clear and balanced path forward between revenue growth and profitability."

Shares of the New York company at last check jumped 28% to $9.

Wedbush raised its price target on the stock to $10.50 from $10 a share. The stock touched a 52-week high $10.97 in mid-February.

Casper went public early in February at $12 a share.

Wedbush analysts Seth Basham and Nathan Friedman said in a Monday note that Casper Sleep could gain more market share, "with its comprehensive focus on sleep and wellness, and its strong brand recognition and broadening product lines and distribution partner." 

"After execution missteps in the fall of 2020, CSPR has diversified its supplier base, secured product components and shifted its promotion tactics (longer promotional periods, the addition of bundles) and filled key executive-team positions to drive stronger sales growth in [fourth-quarter 2020]," they added.

Stocks Up Modestly as Wall Street Hunkers Down for Busy Earnings Week

Casper's shifting focus on retail partner channel growth vs. company-owned store growth provides a clearer sales growth path, the two analysts said. "We view it positively in that it can help accelerate revenue growth," Seth and Friedman wrote.

"We believe home retail categories (including premium mattresses) are best positioned in hard lines for continued strong growth (despite tough comparisons) with tailwinds from the housing market. 

"Moreover, consumers’ increased interest in wellness (including sleep) should persist, benefitting premium mattress sellers," they wrote.

RealMoney's Jim Collins: Derisk Your Portfolio

Last month, Casper Sleep launched a cooling collection to help customers avoid getting hot or overheated while sleeping. 

Casper's new collection includes Snow mattresses, lightweight duvet, Hyperlite sheets, and breathable mattress protector.

