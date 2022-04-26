Skip to main content
PayPal and Venmo Taxes:Tax Rules for Cash Apps and 1099-K Form Explained
PayPal and Venmo Taxes:Tax Rules for Cash Apps and 1099-K Form Explained

Cash is No Longer Trash; See the Banks With High Rates

Cash was on the outs for more than a decade, as low interest rates kept investors away, sending them mainly to stocks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Cash was trash over the past 13 years, as miniscule interest rates kept investors away from the asset, pushing them largely to stocks.

But now that the Federal Reserve has embarked on its program to raise interest rates, investors are starting to feel a little differently about cash. The Fed boosted rates by 25 basis points in March, and many investors expect to see hikes of at least 50 basis points in both May and June.

That scenario is pushing short-term interest rates up, which should push rates up for savings accounts and money-market funds too. The three-month Treasury bill yield has jumped 78 basis points this year to 0.84%.

The weakness of stocks and bonds in recent months has made cash look more attractive. The S&P 500 has slid 11% so far this year, and the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate bond index has dropped 9%.

Rampant Inflation, the Fed’s rate hikes and the war in Ukraine has investors worried about stocks and bonds. Consumer prices soared 8.5% in the 12 months through March.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Accrual vs Cash Accounting thumb JS

Stashing Cash

BlackRock, the world’s biggest money manager, is lifting cash positions by more than 50% in many accounts, Rick Rieder, BlackRock's chief investment officer of global fixed income, told The Wall Street Journal.

Among the top savings account rates listed on Bankrate.com are Bask Bank, 0.8%; LendingClub, 0.7%; CIBC, 0.62%; Marcus (Goldman Sachs), 0.6%; Capital One, 0.6%; CIT Bank, 0.6%; and Barclays, 0.55%. Keep in mind that the banks with the highest rates often offer online accounts only with no check-writing privileges.

Among the top money-market rates listed on Bankrate.com are GFG Community Bank, 0.8%; Sallie Mae, 0.65%; BrioDirect, 0.55%; CIT Bank, 0.55%; First Internet Bank of Indiana, 0.5%; Discover Bank, 0.4%; and VirtualBank, 0.4%.

If you’re looking for safety and yield, and you don’t need your money back soon, you might consider Treasury Series I Savings Bonds. You can get more information about them on the Treasury’s web site. Keep in mind you can only buy $10,000 worth of I Bonds per year, plus up to $5,000 if you use a tax refund for your purchase.

Boston Celtics to Add General Electric Logo to Uniforms Next Season
MARKETS
GE

General Electric Stock Tumbles After Q1 Earnings Beat; Confirms Lower End Of 2022 Profit Guidance

By Martin Baccardax
Microsoft Nuance Lead
MARKETS
MSFTATVIAMZN

Microsoft Earnings Preview: Azure, Cloud Growth In Focus As Global PC Market Slows

By Martin Baccardax
People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street. The benchmark S&P 500 Index rose to an all-time high on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
MARKETS
TWTRTSLAGE

Stock Market Today - 4/26: Stocks Slide On Fed, China Risk With Big Tech Earnings In Focus

By Martin Baccardax
Image of an I bond with text overlay: "What Are I Bonds?"
I

What Are I Bonds? How Do They Work?

By TheStreet.com Staff
Bitcoin 1 Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY
MSTR

Fidelity Brings Bitcoin to Retirement Savings

By Rob Lenihan
Royal Caribbean Kids Lead JS
INVESTING
RCL

Royal Caribbean Has a New Cruise Ship Coming. Here's What We Know

By Daniel Kline
Ford F-150 Lightning Lead
TECHNOLOGY
FGMTSLA

Ford Has the Perfect EV Car to Conquer The Middle Class

By Luc Olinga
Photo of power-generating exhausts with text overlay that reads "What Are Assets?"
A

What Are Assets? Definition, Types & Examples

By TheStreet Staff