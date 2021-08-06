Carvana Stock Higher; Some Analysts See Full Valuation

TheStreet home
Where Were the Most Jobs Added in July?
Shares of Carvana  (CVNA) - Get Report jumped after the online used-car seller reported second- quarter profit, beating analysts' consensus estimate, and forecast second-half growth. 

At last check Carvana shares were rising 5.1% to $354.30. 

Some analysts tempered their view of the quarter on concern about valuation. 

J.P. Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta affirmed a neutral rating and $325 price target, saying that the Tempe, Ariz., company executed well in a favorable market environment. 

But Gupta sees Carvana's second-quarter profitability as its peak for the medium term, and the stock's valuation seems full. 

Carvana reported second-quarter earnings of 26 cents a share compared with a loss of 62 cents a share in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue of $3.33 billion was nearly triple the $1.12 billion it reported a year earlier. 

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting the company to report a net loss of 39 cents a share on revenue of $2.46 billion. 

"We delivered over 100,000 cars in the quarter, growing 96% vs. a year ago, and reported our first positive net income quarter," Chief Executive Ernie Garcia said i a statement.

