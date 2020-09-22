Carvana Sees Record Results for Several Earnings Categories

Carvana, the online car dealer, expects to hit record performance in the third quarter for several earnings measures.

Carvana (CVNA) - Get Report shares soared Tuesday after the online car dealer said it expects to hit record performance in the third quarter for several earnings measures, including retail units sold, total revenue, total gross profit per unit and EBITDA margin.

The stock traded at $210, up 20.81%, in premarket trading and have soared 89% year to date through Monday. The stock has declined 23% from Sept. 1 through Monday.

Carvana has benefited from rising demand for its cars in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, as consumers have shied away from public transit and ride-hailing services.

The company can’t be accused of excessive humility over its prospects. Carvana “continues to build momentum this quarter on its journey toward becoming the largest and most profitable automotive retailer,” Carvana said in a statement.

"The momentum that we saw in the second quarter accelerated into the third, leading to record performance for Carvana in metrics that demonstrate strong progress both in growth and towards profitability," said CEO Ernie Garcia.

In the second quarter, Carvana’s revenue rose 13% from a year earlier to $1.118 billion, while its net loss widened 66% to $106 million.

Goldman Sachs analysts Daniel Powell believes in the Carvana story. He lifted his rating for both Carvana and its competitor Vroom (VRM) - Get Report to buy from neutral.

The pandemic will continue to support online used car buying, he wrote. The companies also will benefit from boosting their national scale to meet demand, he said.

Vroom recently traded at $50.51, up 8.79%, and slid 3% from its June initial public offering through Monday.