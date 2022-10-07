Carnival's New Ship Hits a Key Milestone (Cheers!)

The Cruise king has lots of special beverages on tap for fans.

After what seems like years of build-up, Carnival Cruise Lines' latest ship is set to finally enter regular service later this year.

Having recently completed its sea trials, the Carnival Celebration (CCL) will depart on November 21st, from Port Miami, the line’s third terminal at the port and its largest in South Florida beginning year-round, seven-day cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Suffice to say, you’re not going to lack for entertainment options, as this ship seems to have everything.

Oh you think we’re joking? The Carnival Celebration The Most Magnificent Circus, it’s very own aerialist show featuring wire-rigged performers doing trapeze, chair, chandelier, hoop, ladder, and mirror aerial performances throughout.

It will also have something called Color My World – An Indie Rock and Pop Love Story, a musical review through what the company calls “styles such as street jazz, hip-hop, musical theater and ballet with the best songs from indie rock and pop genres” that will also include a live painting on stage with music and choreography to match.

There’s also Rio Carnival, a high-energy Brazilian extravaganza featuring a parade and celebration of samba, bossa nova, marchinha, batudada, forro, carimbo, and capoeira, set to famous Latin pop hits.

But wait there’s more, as they say, as there’s a number of Game Shows on tap, including What’s Age Got to Do With It (a parent and child game), Cash Bash (a Casino game featuring interactive activities) and Guess That Groove, a name that song style activity.

If just thinking about doing all that makes you thirsty, well, you’re in luck, because the company has now announced it has a special brew in store that will make its debut on Celebration’s maiden sailing.

Carnival Celebration’s Onboard Brewery Has Something New In Store

Carnival fans celebrate the Celebration launch with the company’s new Oktoberfest-inspired seasonal beer, which will be brewed right on board the ship.

Carnival Celebration Brew Master Michael Deichstetter has finished a batch of a kind of beer known as a Festbier, which the company describes as “a traditional German lager, light-bodied and golden in color, with notes of melon and strawberry and a clean finish.” Sounds nice!

Deichstetter, who is 15 years deep in the brewing game, says more special brews are coming as he and his team have several ideas in development. The Celebration will be the fifth Carnival ship with its own on board brewery.

Carnival Cruise

Well, Of Course There’s A Hard Seltzer

Look, you’re going to be on a ship. There’s going to be lounging around the pool.

If the idea of a cold one sounds nice, but you’re worried about carbohydrates because you want to flaunt those abs, don’t worry. Of course Carnival also has its own hard seltzer.

While the beverage -- usually a combination of vodka, seltzer waters and fruity flavors -- has become so popular that many haters insist the trend is over, people continue to dig ‘em.

As such, Carnival recently unveiled two new seltzers to enjoy at sea, in collaboration with ThirstyFrog, which is part of the Carnival Brews family. Both drinks are vodka-based drinks and are just 99 calories per 12-ounce can.

ThirstyFrog Piña Colada Hard Seltzer – Is said to have hints of pineapple and coconut, so very tropical.

ThirstyFrog Berry Hibiscus – Is a mixture of berries and a touch of hibiscus, which also sounds tropical.