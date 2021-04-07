5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Carnival, XL Fleet, Ouster
Stocks were moving lower Wednesday as Wall Street awaited the release of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting.
Here are some of the top gainers for Wednesday:
1. Carnival | Increase 3.7%
Carnival (CCL) - Get Report shares jumped after the cruise operator said it would likely post a first-quarter loss of around $2 billion, but noted improved bookings and cash balances.
First-quarter bookings were up 90% from the three months ended in November.
2. XL Fleet | Increase 7.4%
XL Fleet (XL) - Get Report shares were rising after the electric vehicle tech company said it will be electrifying the vehicle fleet of Apex Clean Energy, which develops, constructs, and operates utility-scale wind and solar power facilities throughout North America.
Apex is planning to deploy the plug-in hybrid vehicles to its operations employees.
3. Abercrombie & Fitch | Increase 5.5%
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) - Get Report climbed after the company was one of four retailers upgraded by UBS analyst Jay Sole to buy.
Sole said he favored stocks with strong and under-appreciated post-pandemic growth prospects. L Brands (LB) - Get Report, Gildan Activewear (GIL) - Get Report and Kontoor Brands (KTB) - Get Report were also upgraded.
4. Ouster | Increase 27.4%
Shares of Ouster (OUST) - Get Report surged after Citi initiated coverage of the lidar-sensor company with a buy rating and a $17 price target.
Citi noted the company's "impressive customer funnel that grew considerably in Q4," while auto market share will increase in the coming years.
5. Biohaven Pharmaceuticals | Increase 9%
Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (BHVN) - Get Report advanced after the company's preliminary first-quarter sales results for the migraine treatment Nurtec ODT exceeded Wall Street's projections.
The company reported $43.8 million in net product revenue from sale, beating the Bloomberg estimate of $27.2 million.