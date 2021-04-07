5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Carnival, XL Fleet, Ouster

Carnival, XL Fleet, Abercrombie & Fitch, Ouster and Biohaven Pharmaceuticals are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks were moving lower Wednesday as Wall Street awaited the release of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting.

Here are some of the top gainers for Wednesday:

1. Carnival | Increase 3.7%

Carnival (CCL) - Get Report shares jumped after the cruise operator said it would likely post a first-quarter loss of around $2 billion, but noted improved bookings and cash balances.

First-quarter bookings were up 90% from the three months ended in November.

2. XL Fleet | Increase 7.4%

XL Fleet (XL) - Get Report shares were rising after the electric vehicle tech company said it will be electrifying the vehicle fleet of Apex Clean Energy, which develops, constructs, and operates utility-scale wind and solar power facilities throughout North America.

Apex is planning to deploy the plug-in hybrid vehicles to its operations employees.

3. Abercrombie & Fitch | Increase 5.5%

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) - Get Report climbed after the company was one of four retailers upgraded by UBS analyst Jay Sole to buy.

Sole said he favored stocks with strong and under-appreciated post-pandemic growth prospects. L Brands (LB) - Get Report, Gildan Activewear (GIL) - Get Report and Kontoor Brands (KTB) - Get Report were also upgraded.

4. Ouster | Increase 27.4%

Shares of Ouster (OUST) - Get Report surged after Citi initiated coverage of the lidar-sensor company with a buy rating and a $17 price target.

Citi noted the company's "impressive customer funnel that grew considerably in Q4," while auto market share will increase in the coming years.

5. Biohaven Pharmaceuticals | Increase 9%

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (BHVN) - Get Report advanced after the company's preliminary first-quarter sales results for the migraine treatment Nurtec ODT exceeded Wall Street's projections.

The company reported $43.8 million in net product revenue from sale, beating the Bloomberg estimate of $27.2 million.