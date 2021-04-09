Carnival Upgraded as Credit Suisse Eyes Summer Cruise Restart

Carnival gets upgraded to outperform with a $40 price target by Credit Suisse.

Carnival (CCL) - Get Report was upgraded to outperform from neutral by a Credit Suisse analyst who sees a mid or late-summer cruise restart from the COVID-19 shutdown as looking increasing likely.

Shares of the Miami cruise-ship operator at last check were up 1.3% to $28.93.

In a note entitled "Prepare to Come About," analyst Benjamin Chaiken, who more than doubled his price target to $40 a share from $18, said that "while an exact return to cruise date is still in flux, it’s looking increasingly likely that a mid/late summer restart is reasonable."

Demand and pricing continue to build for Carnival, Chaiken said, "with a reasonable case to be made that volumes and price should be above pre-COVID levels in 2022."

Carnival said Wednesday that it would likely post a first-quarter loss of around $2 billion, but it also noted improved bookings and cash balances.

"Further, with $11.5 billion of liquidity, and the refund-to-new bookings ratio likely a positive cash inflow moving forward, we think the conversation is changing away from 'survival' and more towards potential earnings catalysts," the analyst said.

Chaiken said Carnival's disposing of 19 ships will drive 4% better unit economics and 3% better fuel economics.

"We think sentiment is changing at CCL internally around shore side costs (i.e., land-based expenses), opening the door to further cost enhancements (e.g., more efficient marketing, potentially lower headcount)," he said.

"Carnival has not quantified this tailwind, but we think a tailwind of 5% or more is reasonable."

Carnival has multiple tranches of debt at 10%+ rates, Chaiken said, "which present the opportunity to refinance, which would represent potential upside to our estimates."

"While there is a debate on if/when to call debt, there are still somewhat near-term opportunities that could benefit the stock," he said.

Separately, Argus analyst John Staszak on Friday upgraded Carnival to buy from hold with a $33 price target. He noted pent-up cruise demand.

On Thursday, Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka raised his price target on Carnival to $25 from $16, while keeping a hold rating on the shares.

The cruise ship industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with outbreaks occurring on board several vessels.

On Monday Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) - Get Report proposed a plan to resume operations on July 4 with mandatory vaccination requirements for both crew and passengers.