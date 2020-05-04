Carnival to Resume Cruises From Three Ports Starting Aug. 1

Carnival will resume cruises from three ports, starting Aug. 1. It canceled cruises originating from other ports through Aug. 31.

Carnival Cruise (CCL) - Get Report starting Aug. 1 plans to resume certain cruises in phases, with a total of eight ships departing from Miami and Port Canaveral, Fla., and Galveston, Texas.

The company extended its suspension of operations for all other cruises in North American and Australian markets through Aug. 31.

As part of the plan, all North American cruises from June 27 through July 31 will be canceled. All other cruises not originating from the three Florida and Texas locations are canceled through Aug. 31.

All Carnival Spirit Alaskan cruises from Seattle will be canceled, as well as the Carnival Spirit Vancouver-Honolulu cruise on Sept. 25 and the Honolulu-Brisbane transpacific cruise on Oct. 6.

"We are committed to supporting all public-health efforts to manage the covid-19 situation," the Miami company said in a statement.

"We are taking a measured approach, focusing our return to service on a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests."

Carnival said that it would use this time to engage experts, government officials and stakeholders on the protocols and procedures the company needs to undertake to protect its customers.

Carnival shares at last check fell 2.2% to $13.63.

Last week, Carnival received a letter from the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure requesting documents concerning the company's response to the coronavirus outbreak on its ships.

Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio (D-Oregon) sent a letter to Carnival Chief Executive Arnold Donald requesting internal documents and communications related to covid-19 since Jan. 1.

Those documents include information the company had regarding potential infections, public-health implications and possible exposure of its passengers and crew to covid-19 as well as decisions the company made upon learning of that information.