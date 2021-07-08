TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Why Jim Cramer Still Likes the Cruise Stocks
Why Jim Cramer Still Likes the Cruise Stocks
Publish date:

Carnival Stock Has Cruised Lower. Is Now the Time to Buy?

Carnival stock has been under pressure for weeks. The charts are finally showing some positive signs.
Author:

It has not been an easy run for Carnival Cruise  (CCL) - Get Report. The Miami cruise operator's shares are down about 2% on Thursday, but that’s much better than the 5.2% loss the stock was sporting at the recent low.

This one has caught a lot of investors off guard, even though it played almost perfectly into the “sell the news” setup.

If Carnival closes lower on the day, it will mark the stock’s fourth straight daily decline. The shares are down 8.6% so far this week, and Carnival is likely to register its fifth straight weekly decline.

With plans to begin sailing this month, cruise stocks have been in focus. But so have other travel-related stocks as the U.S. continues to open up.

Delta Air Lines  (DAL) - Get Report, American Airlines  (AAL) - Get Report, Caesars Entertainment  (CZR) - Get Report, Boeing  (BA) - Get Report and others have all declined despite the reopening momentum.

That’s the “sell the news” reaction.

Carnival fell in late June when it said it planned to raise another $500 million. It fell again when it reduced its debt a few days later. Investors can't win. 

Obviously sentiment is not good. Will that change?

Boeing is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells BA? Learn more now.

TST Recommends

Inheritance Taxes
Sponsored Story

Who Should Opt Out of the Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments?

2021 brought several changes to the Child Tax Credit - find out how they might affect you and your finances.

Explaining Oil Prices Today: The Heartbreaker of Global Commodities
Play
INVESTING

Could Commodity Weakness Signal a Pullback for the S&P 500?

Real Money's Carley Garner writes how recent weaknesses in certain commodity prices could be a harbinger of caution for the upward climb of the S&P 500.

Here Is What Jim Cramer Expects From Netflix's Earnings
Play
INVESTING

Netflix Announces Expansion of Deal with Producer Rhimes

The deal gives Netflix and Shondaland Media the opportunity to exclusively produce, stream and distribute feature films.

Trading Carnival Cruise Stock

Daily chart of Carnival stock.

Daily chart of Carnival stock.

Carnival stock has had an interesting tendency to trade between its key retracement levels.

Most recently, the 38.2% retracement has been support after serving as resistance. Resistance shifted to the 50% retracement once the stock pushed through the $24 area.

While Carnival did trade up through the 50% retracement, it quickly fell back below this measure.

On Wednesday, Carnival closed below the 38.2% retracement, then gapped down on Thursday. However, the gap-down action put the shares right into the 200-day moving average.

We’re now seeing a bit of divergence on the Williams %R reading, too, as the stock dips into this key moving average.

Aggressive bulls can look for a bounce from current levels and hopefully the bounce will send the stock back above the 38.2% retracement. 

Above that measure puts the 10-day moving average in play, followed by the 50-day moving average. 

Below Thursday’s low and Carnival stock will be vulnerable to more downside. 

Inheritance Taxes
Sponsored Story

Who Should Opt Out of the Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments?

Explaining Oil Prices Today: The Heartbreaker of Global Commodities
INVESTING

Could Commodity Weakness Signal a Pullback for the S&P 500?

Here Is What Jim Cramer Expects From Netflix's Earnings
INVESTING

Netflix Announces Expansion of Deal with Producer Rhimes

Cramer Live 6/18/21
JIM CRAMER

Cramer: Three Ways to Find the Winners When the Market Dips

China Tightens Rules For Global Stock Offerings, Crimping The Steady Flow Of Companies Seeking To Raise Funds In Worldwide Markets
MARKETS

Dow Down 350 Points and Yields Fall on Global Growth Anxieties

Carver Bancorp Lead
INVESTING

Carver Bancorp Triples in Apparent Meme Stock Boost

Fidji Simo Apoorva Mehta Lead
INVESTING

Instacart Names Facebook App Executive Simo as CEO

SPAC Lead
JIM CRAMER

Cramer: SPACs Can Hatch Opportunities Like Stem, SoFi