Carnival Slips After Cruise Halt Extended

Carnival has canceled all cruise schedules from U.S. homeports through March while some cruises will be canceled for longer later in 2021.

Shares of Carnival (CCL) - Get Report slipped Wednesday after the cruise giant extended its pause across all operations in the U.S. through March, the company said.

Shares of the Miami company dropped 0.32% to $20.52 at last check.

Carnival canceled all voyages embarking from U.S. homeports till March 31.

Voyages on Carnival Freedom ships from Galveston, Texas, and Carnival Miracle from San Diego and San Francisco have been canceled through April 10 and Sept. 16 respectively.

Other cruises on Carnival Liberty from Port Canaveral and Carnival Sunshine from Charleston have been canceled for different periods between September and November to accommodate dry-dock work, the company said.

"We are sorry to disappoint our guests, as we can see from our booking activity that there is clearly a pent-up demand for cruising on Carnival," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, in a statement.

"We appreciate their patience and support as we continue to work on our plans to resume operations in 2021 with a gradual, phased-in approach,” added Duffy.

Booked guests and travel agents are being notified directly of the cancellations and their options for a future cruise credit and onboard credit package, or a full refund, the company said.

In December, Carnival had canceled select cruise schedules through February including all voyages embarking from Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston, Texas.

Carnival also moved its inaugural sailing of Mardi Gras from Port Canaveral to April 24.

In Wednesday trading, peer Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Report was trading 1.1% higher at $24.51, while Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Report edged up 0.3% to $72.76.