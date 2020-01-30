Carnival Sinks on Report Passengers With Suspected Coronavirus Found on One of Its Ships

Carnival drops after a report says one of its cruise ships in Europe is being investigated for potential cases of coronavirus on board.

Shares of Carnival (CCL) - Get Report dropped more than 8% in premarket trading after a report said one of its cruise ships in Europe was being investigated for potential cases of coronavirus on board.

Carnival shares fell after Italian newswire service ANSA reported that there had been two potential cases of coronavirus on board a Costa Crociere ship docked at the Italian port of Civitavecchia. Costa Crociere is a unit of Carnival.

The two tourists are in isolation, while the rest of the about 6,000 people on board cannot disembark, according to ANSA.

Meantime, shares of Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Report were also under pressure after the cruise line announced that three of its Spectrum of the Seas sailings departing from Shanghai were being canceled through Feb. 8, and that the company was stepping up testing measures for the virus.

The coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has begun to wreak havoc on the global travel industry, with tour operators and cruise lines both in and outside China canceling trips to and from various Asian cities.

Cruise lines have swiftly reacted to the outbreak and have begun implementing their own precautions by canceling sailings and boosting screening procedures for passengers boarding from Chinese ports.

On Monday, the U.S. State Department raised its travel warning to Level 3, urging all Americans to avoid traveling to China unless their trip is essential. The move came days after it raised the travel warning for Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, to Level 4 (do not travel), its most severe advisory level.

Shares of Carnival were down 8.77% to $432.42 in premarket trading on Thursday. Shares of Royal Caribbean were down 0.14% at $121.47.