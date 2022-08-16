Carnival Has an Answer for Royal Caribbean's New Ships

The cruise industry hasn’t just recovered from the pandemic, it’s now absolutely thriving.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) recently announced its 2024-2025 sailing schedule for its Regent Seven Seas line, as well as its line Away in Wonder, which will sail away for 150 days, visiting five continents and 25 countries.

But Norwegian isn’t the only line doing it big. Royal Caribbean (RCL) has the biggest ship in the cruise industry with Wonder of the Seas. Carnival has opted to not try to rival Royal Caribbean (RCL) in size, instead it will focus on innovating in customer service and experience.

Its current flagship Carnival Mardi Gras was the first cruise to have a roller coaster at sea, and it’s also the first ship sailing in North America to be powered by Liquefied Natural Gas.

But the company recently announced Celebration, Carnival's answer to Royal Caribbean's Oasis-class ships.

The company has previously announced that the ship will feature the Golden Jubilee, a bar and lounge celebrating Carnival's 50 years of history.

It’s also been previously announced that Celebration will feature areas including the retro Bar 820 (which will feature specialty coffee), the Deco Deli (which is designed as a nod to Miami’s Art Deco and will feature Cuban-inspired delicacies) and Miami Slice, a 24-hour pizzeria.

But now Carnival has announced further details about Celebration. If you need to relax, this might be the ship for you.

Celebration Is Here To Help You Unwind

For whatever reason, a lot of people are stressed these days. But the Celebration is here to help you relax.

The ship, which will launch from PortMiami on Nov. 21, will feature amenities such as the Cloud 9 Spa on Decks 5 and 6. The spa will offer massages, facials, stone therapy, body wraps and acupuncture; as well as a hydrotherapy pool, steam rooms, and a post-treatment relaxation room.

Cloud 9 will also boast a fitness center with the latest in cardio and weight-training equipment, as well as a range of instructor-led exercise classes. Gotta burn off those buffets.

Also, if you need to fresh up, the salon will offer barbers and hair grooming, and special stations for manicures and pedicures.

The ship features Loft 19, a new retreat-style experience that was introduced on Mardi Gras that will feature the latest in cruise ship luxury. It will include a full bar service, an infinity whirlpool and private cabanas that will be available to rent by day or voyage. The cabanas will include Loft 19 attendants to help with guests’ needs, plush robes, lunch delivery, chilled towels and fresh fruit. If you pay extra, you really get pampered.

Guests staying in Carnival Excel-level suites will enjoy complimentary access to Loft 19 and receive priority cabana reservations.

Celebration will also feature a patio pool in Summer Landing, the tides pool in Lido and the Havana pool exclusive to guests booked in Havana staterooms and suites, as well as Carnival’s second on-board roller coaster.

Get Away From The Kids And Find Some Serenity

Family cruises with the children can make for memories you’ll cherish for a lifetime. But sometimes the parents need to get away for an evening.

For them, there’s the Serenity Adult-Only Retreat on Deck 18, a 21-plus space that will include a full bar, pool and two hot tubs.

The Carnival Celebration is part of the company’s 50th anniversary celebration. It will be the second Carnival ship powered by a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) propulsion system, which is part of Carnival’s eco-friendly green cruising platform.

“While every Carnival ship has places to relax, we took all of the fan favorites from across our fleet and brought them to Carnival Celebration to make her the ultimate space to unwind and enjoy your vacation,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line in a statement. “From our popular Cloud 9 Spa and adult-only areas to the new spaces designed just for relaxing, there will be nothing like feeling pampered while enjoying endless ocean views and vibes on Carnival Celebration.”