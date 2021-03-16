TheStreet
Norwegian, Carnival, Royal Caribbean Targets Lifted at J.P. Morgan

'We are bullish on the [cruise] industry's pending recovery,' said J.P. Morgan's Brandt Montour, upgrading Norwegian, Carnival and Royal Caribbean.
Author:
Publish date:

Carnival Corp.  (CCL) - Get Report, Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Report and Norwegian Cruise Line  (NCLH) - Get Report received price-target increases from J.P. Morgan, based on the prospect of economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

“We … raise our price targets on slightly higher target multiples driven by positively evolving expectations for potential pricing power,” J.P. Morgan analyst Brandt Montour wrote in a commentary.

“We are bullish on the industry's pending recovery, owing to what is expected to be a strong U.S. consumer spending environment, sizable pent-up leisure travel demand, already inflecting cruise bookings, several cruise-specific catalysts over the near term, and a reasonable case to be made for higher ticket prices, which we don't think is priced in.”

Montour lifted his target prices, on Carnival to $33 from $23, on Royal Caribbean to $110 from $100 and on Norwegian to $36 from $33. He affirmed his ratings of neutral for Carnival and overweight for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian.

Montour’s favorite company? “Of the three, we continue to prefer RCL, based on longer-term brand and operating momentum, but also acknowledge CCL's preferable diversification over the near term,” he said.

Carnival hit a 52-week high Monday after it expressed guarded optimism about the future. 

Royal Caribbean said last week that it was extending the suspension of most of its global fleet through May 31. 

Norwegian Cruise Line on Friday unveiled a follow-on stock sale as it aimed to resume voyages.

Carnival recently traded at $28.90, off 3%; Royal Caribbean at $91.15, down 3.6%; and Norwegian Cruise Line at $30.43, down 3.6%.

