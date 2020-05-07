Carnival's Princess Cruises to Remain Suspended Through Summer's End

Princess Cruises says limited flights and port closures have brought the cruising industry to a halt.

Carnival (CCL) - Get Report said voyages for Princess Cruises will remain suspended through the end of summer as limited flights and port closures due to the coronavirus pandemic bring the cruising industry to a halt.

Another Carnival unit - Holland America - has canceled all cruises for Alaska, Europe and Canada-New England for the year.

"As the world is still preparing to resume travel, it is with much disappointment that we announce an extension of our pause of global ship operations and the cancellation of cruise vacations for our loyal guests," said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. "Among other disruptions, airlines have limited their flight availability and many popular cruise ports are closed. It saddens us to think about the impact on the livelihood of our teammates, business partners and the communities we visit."

Seabourn, another Carnival line, said it was suspending sailings to Alaska through Oct. 13.

Carnival last week received a letter from the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure requesting documents concerning the company's response to the coronavirus outbreak on its ships.

Committee Chair Peter DeFazio (D-Oregon) sent a letter to Carnival CEO Arnold Donald requesting internal documents and communications related to Covid-19 since Jan. 1.

Those documents include information on possible exposure of its passengers and crew to Covid-19 as well as decisions made by Carnival upon learning of that information.

“Cruise ships are a fertile breeding ground for infectious diseases due to their environmental conditions and physical structure” the letter said.

The company said in a statement to Bloomberg that it would fully cooperate with the committee, stating that "our goal is the same as the committee's."

The stock was rising 1.64% to $13.03 in premarket trading.

StreetLightning Videos With Jim Cramer: