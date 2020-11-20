Carnival's Princess Cruises Extend Halt Through March

Carnival's Princess Cruises will halt voyages through March. Shares of the parent were down on Friday.

Carnival's (CCL) - Get Report Princess Cruises line said it would extend the suspension of its global operations through March.

The suspension applies to voyages departing through March 31, 2021. Current trips longer than seven days in and out of U.S. ports have also been suspended till November next year.

"Princess Cruises is extending its pause in global operations to allow time for the estimated preparation needed for completing required activities prior to sailing and taking into consideration the temporary seven-day cap on itineraries that call at a U.S. port," the company said in a statement.

Princess Cruises first canceled all its voyages in March till December after two of its ships suffered coronavirus outbreaks.

"We are focused on preparing our ships to meet the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] health and safety requirements for our eventual return to service,” President Jan Swartz said.

Princess, Santa Clarita, Calif., also extended the suspension of all voyages in and out of Japan till June 25 next year.

Customers currently booked on these canceled voyages will have the option to receive a refundable credit equal to 100% of the cruise fare paid and an additional non-refundable bonus of 25% of the cruise fare, the company said.

On Nov. 18 Carnival extended its suspension of U.S.-originated cruises through January.

Shares of the Miami parent at last check were 2.4% higher at $18.02.