TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Carnival's Princess Cruises Extend Halt Through March

Carnival's Princess Cruises will halt voyages through March. Shares of the parent were down on Friday.
Author:
Publish date:

Carnival's  (CCL) - Get Report Princess Cruises line said it would extend the suspension of its global operations through March.

The suspension applies to voyages departing through March 31, 2021. Current trips longer than seven days in and out of U.S. ports have also been suspended till November next year.

"Princess Cruises is extending its pause in global operations to allow time for the estimated preparation needed for completing required activities prior to sailing and taking into consideration the temporary seven-day cap on itineraries that call at a U.S. port," the company said in a statement.

Princess Cruises first canceled all its voyages in March till December after two of its ships suffered coronavirus outbreaks.

"We are focused on preparing our ships to meet the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] health and safety requirements for our eventual return to service,” President Jan Swartz said. 

Princess, Santa Clarita, Calif., also extended the suspension of all voyages in and out of Japan till June 25 next year.

Customers currently booked on these canceled voyages will have the option to receive a refundable credit equal to 100% of the cruise fare paid and an additional non-refundable bonus of 25% of the cruise fare, the company said.

On Nov. 18 Carnival extended its suspension of U.S.-originated cruises through January.

Shares of the Miami parent at last check were 2.4% higher at $18.02.

 

Early Amarin Vascepa Scripts Are Small, Hard To Interpret
INVESTING

Amarin Jumps on Heart-Drug Progress in China Trial

Stock Traders Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Fall on Treasury's Move Allowing Emergency Fed Programs to Expire

Is Macy's a Buy Despite Earnings Tumble?
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Retail Stocks After Covid-19

BioNTech and Pfizer's mRNA-based vaccine candidate BNT162b2 has proven to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Pfizer Files For Emergency FDA Approval For COVID Vaccine, Says Can Distribute in December

Foot Locker Is a Really Good Company, Jim Cramer Says
INVESTING

Foot Locker Smashes Q3 Profit Forecast, Holds Back on Holiday Guidance

Eli Lilly Tops Q3 Earnings Forecast, Boosts Full Year Profit Guidance
INVESTING

Eli Lilly Gets FDA Approval For COVID Treatment, WHO Doubts Gilead's Remdesivir

Coronavirus: Pfizer And BioNtech To Seek Emergency US Approval 'within Days' After Better-than-expected Test Results
INVESTING

7 Stocks Rising in Premarket Trading Friday

Workday Offers Too Little Upside for Too Much Risk
INVESTING

Workday Drops Despite Q3 Beat: What Wall Street Is Saying