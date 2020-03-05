Carnival Slides as Passenger on Second Cruise Ship Dies

Carnival's Grand Princess is under lockdown after a former passenger died from the coronavirus.

Carnival (CCL) - Get Report shares were falling 4.5% to $31 in premarket trading Thursday after the cruise ship operator said a second cruise ship, the Grand Princess, was under lockdown after a former passenger died from the coronavirus.

Health officials in Placer County, California, said that an unnamed 71-year-old man who traveled on the Grand Princess in February from San Francisco to Mexico died from the respiratory disease. He was the first person to die from the illness in California.

The patient was in isolation at Kaiser Permanente Roseville and is believed to have had "minimal community exposure" between returning from the cruise and arriving at the hospital by ambulance on Feb. 27.

Other cruise passengers may also have been exposed and health officials said they were working to identify and contact them.

The case is travel-related and doesn't represent local transmission but health officials said they believe local transmission is likely in the future.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday.

Newsom said another passenger from Sonoma County, Calif., was in a "difficult condition" and being monitored for possible coronavirus complications.

Certain groups of guests and crew members on board the Grand Princess will be tested before arrival into San Francisco, Carnival said. The U.S. Coast Guard will deliver sampling kits to the ship on Thursday.

The ship was on its way to Hawaii with a stop in Mexico. It has a capacity of 2,600 guests and 1,150 crew.

Carnival also operates the Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers became infected with Covid-19 when it docked in Japan in January. That ship was quarantined for two weeks.

Two Japanese passengers who were quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama died from the coronavirus.