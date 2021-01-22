Carnival Extends U.S. Cruise Suspensions Through April 30

Carnival joined its industry peers in extending suspensions of its cruises due to the pandemic.

Carnival (CCL) - Get Report said Friday that it was extending its suspension of U.S. cruises through April 30, and canceling Australian operations through May 19, as the coronavirus pandemic shutdown continues to take its toll on the industry.

Shares of the Miami company at last check were down 2.4% to $20.24.

Booked guests and travel agents are being notified directly of the cancellations and options for future cruise credits and onboard credit packages, or full refunds.

Carnival also canceled the European itineraries for Carnival Legend that were to run from May through Oct. 31. And it moved the start date for Mardi Gras from Port Canaveral to May 29.

The suspension follows similar moves by other cruise-ship companies in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The industry has been hit hard, with passengers and crew members become sick or dying as the virus spread rapidly through vessels.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said in a statement that travelers and travel agents have expressed a desire to get back on the company's ships

"We are certainly committed to welcoming them back as quickly as possible, but unfortunately we have determined it's going to take a while longer, and the situation in Europe will also impact Mardi Gras' departure to the U.S., and Carnival Legend's itineraries in Europe," Duffy said.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) - Get Report recently extended suspensions for its Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands until April 30.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Report said last week that it would keep operations suspended for most ships through April. On Thursday the company said it had canceled the Quantum of the Seas' Alaska program and will keep the ship in Asia.

Royal Caribbean said Tuesday that it was selling its Azamara luxury cruise line for $201 million cash to the New York private-equity firm Sycamore Partners.

Royal Caribbean shares recently were off 1% at $71.91 and Norwegian traded down 1.9% at $24.52.