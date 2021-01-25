Carnival Drops After Extending Some Cruise Halts Till November

Shares of Carnival (CCL) - Get Report dropped Monday after the cruise giant delayed voyages on three cruise ships until November this year.

Shares of the Miami company at last check dropped 5.9% to $19.03.

A return to operations for Carnival Magic, Carnival Paradise and Carnival Valor will be delayed until November, the company said.

Voyages suspended on these three ships include cruises from Norfolk, Va., Tampa, Fla., and New Orleans for different periods between June and October.

The line said it is pausing Carnival Miracle's seasonal service from San Diego indefinitely. [“Sailings] out of San Diego that were available for sale through April 2023 have been canceled," except for seven voyages to Hawaii, which will move to Long Beach, the company said.

“Carnival Radiance's dry dock and transformation has been moved to September, with a planned arrival to Long Beach in November,” the company said.

When Carnival Miracle is repositioned in Long Beach, it'll assume the three- and four-day itineraries in place of Carnival Radiance from May 3 through Nov. 1, the Miami company said.

"Like so much about this current global situation, we are adapting our plans as circumstances evolve and we are able to confirm alternatives," said President Christine Duffy in a statement.

"We are disappointed that our return to seasonal ports like Norfolk and San Diego has been impacted and appreciate the support of those port partners and communities. The support of our guests, travel agents, ports and business partners has truly been overwhelming as we work through this situation."

Last week, Carnival said it was extending its suspension of U.S. cruises through April 30, and canceling Australian operations through May 19, as the coronavirus pandemic shutdown continues to take its toll on the industry.