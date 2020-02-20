Two Passengers on Carnival Diamond Princess Die From Coronavirus

Two passengers on Carnival's quarantined Diamond Princess died from the coronavirus. The victims were Japanese and in their 80s.

Carnival (CCL) - Get Report shares were lower after reports said two Japanese passengers who were quarantined on its Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama died from the coronavirus.

The victims were an 87-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman. The woman suffered a fever for a week before being sent to a hospital. The man had previous conditions: bronchial asthma and angina, Japanese officials said.

The two “received the best medical treatment,” Japan Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told parliament.

As of Thursday, 634 passengers and crew members have been diagnosed with the virus out of 3,063 tested, according to The Wall Street Journal.

A bit more than half of them have no symptoms, and many of the others are suffering just a mild fever or a cough, Japanese officials said. But 28 passengers who were struck by the virus are in serious condition.

Carnival said last week that the coronavirus could slash its earnings by as much as 55 cents to 65 cents a share in fiscal 2020. That would be the worst-case scenario - a suspension of all its Asian operations through the end of April.

The travel restrictions imposed in the region have resulted in trip cancellations across Asia. These types of events typically affect booking patterns, Carnival noted.

“The safety of guests and employees, compliance and protecting the environment are top priorities for the company,” Carnival said in a statement.

The global death toll from the virus hit 2,129 on Thursday, with 75,730 confirmed cases, Bloomberg reports.

At last check Carnival shares traded at $42.47, down 2%.