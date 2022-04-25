Carnival Cruise Line Wants to Help With Your Travel Bucket List

When the pandemic put a halt to most people’s travel plans, the summer of 2021 was projected to be the great rebound, as a vaccinated population was going to get out there and make up for lost time.

That sort of happened, but variant booms and plane cancellations due to infection rates did a lot to damper people’s enthusiasm to travel last year. That, however, has not stopped the major cruise lines from getting back to business.

Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report, Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, and Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report all were shut down from March 2020 through July 2021. They have slowly rebuilt their operations, added back capacity, and gone back to newly reopened destinations.

Now, all three have made wearing masks optional onboard, and aside from vaccine requirements and pre-cruise testing, operations have largely returned to normal. That does not mean demand has fully recovered It has definitely improved and all three major cruise lines have taken steps to win customers back.

But hey, maybe this is the year you finally go on that dream vacation! And if your dream vacation includes, say, penguins, viewing the Alaskan tundra or perhaps visiting all 50 states, then Carnival Cruise Lines has good news for you.

What Cruises To Alaska Is Carnival Offering?

Carnival is making a grand return to Alaska after a year where there was only a limited Alaska cruising season. Considered a bucket list destination by many passengers and potential passengers, Alaska has been a popular cruising destination and Carnival plans to lean into that in 2022.

On May 2, the Carnival Splendor will sail from Seattle to Alaska, its first trip since shutting down two years ago. It will offer 17 sailings featuring seven-day itineraries and one eight-day cruise.

Additionally, the Carnival Miracle will offer Alaska cruises from San Francisco, starting April 28, and it will offer eleven 10-day voyages. Prices will vary depending on how long your sail for and the kind of room you book.

The Carnival Spirit will also visit Alaska from Seattle, starting on May 3. It will offer 11 total sailing options, with six-, seven-, and eight-day itineraries available.

The itineraries will vary by cruise, with visits to Juneau, Ketchikan, Sitka, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, and the Tracy Arm Fjord being among the options.

Image source: Carnival Cruise Lines.

What Safety Precautions Is Carnival Taking?

Last month the CDC eliminated its pandemic-related Cruise Travel Health Notices for cruise passengers and has also eliminated all risk warnings. But the cruise industry isn't taking any chances, so before you get ready to go whale watching, make sure you're caught up on all your shots.

While some industries are stricter than others when it comes to masking and vaccinations, the cruise line industry operates with some of the highest safety standards around. Cruise lines go all over the world and every country has different standards, so operating with an overabundance of caution just makes sense.

Carnival Cruise requires all passengers to have had both of their vaccine shots, at least 14 days before the cruise sets off, as well as proof of vaccination.

Royal Caribbean made news lately for requiring a booster shot for ships sailing from Southampton, England. Carnival Cruise Lines hasn't gone to quite that level yet, but it certainly would appreciate it if you would get boosted.

On its website, Carnival Cruise states that “Additionally, the CDC has strongly recommended that individuals obtain a COVID-19 booster vaccination, when eligible. Should the CDC definition of fully vaccinated evolve to require the booster shot, our policy will adapt accordingly.

"Consequently, we also strongly encourage all guests who are eligible to get their booster vaccine. It is also always possible that certain destinations could define a fully vaccinated guest as one who is current with a booster shot, and boosters may be required for specific voyages based on duration.”

Guests who are current with their vaccinations will also have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours from their cruise departure date.