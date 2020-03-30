Carnival Cruise Ship With 4 Coronavirus Deaths Heading to Florida

Carnival Cruise Lines' Holland America cruise ship where four passengers died is heading to Florida, a media report says.

Carnival Cruise Lines' (CCL) - Get Report Holland America's cruise ship where four passengers died from the coronavirus crossed the Panama Canal and is heading to Florida, a media report says.

The company said on Friday that four passengers died aboard Holland America’s Zaandam cruise ship.

Carnival shares at last check were down 9.4% to $13.06.

The Zaandam left Buenos Aires on March 7 and had been scheduled to end its voyage at San Antonio, Chile, on March 21.

The New York Times reported that as of 1 a.m. Monday, 73 guests and 116 crew members with influenza-like illness symptoms were on board the Zaandam, the company said.

The company is "asking for the same compassion and humanity to be extended for our arrival," the company said. The Zaandam cruise was originally scheduled to end in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on April 7.

Many of the Zaandam passengers were transferred onto its sister ship, the Rotterdam. There are now 797 guests and 645 crew on Rotterdam, and 446 guests and 602 crew on the Zaandam.

Many of the passengers did not get approved to transfer onto the Rotterdam, the Times said, because they had health conditions or admitted to having a cough.

The president of Holland America posted a video where he apologized for creating the appearance of a "sick ship" and "healthy ship." He said the larger purpose of the evacuation was to spread the workload and have more space for isolation, the Times said.

A New York Times reporter said on Twitter that she had been in touch with passengers "who say one of the biggest problems is that they are no longer getting fresh linens or cleaning service in their rooms, where they have been isolated in since March 22."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that he believed it was a mistake to allow Holland America’s Zaandam ship to dock in South Florida.

TheStreet.com founder Jim Cramer tweeted that "I think it is time for the CEO of Carnival to come on and explain why this boat should land here in our country."

Separately, Carnival's Cunard subsidiary said Monday it was extending the suspension of all cruises as a result of the pandemic for an additional month, from April 11 to May 15.

Carnival Cruise did not immediately respond to a request for comment.