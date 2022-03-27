Carnival Cruise Ship Adds New Features to Rival Royal Caribbean, Norwegian

Yes, it has a roller coaster, but Carnival Celebration offers much more in its attempt to equal Royal Caribbean's latest ships Wonder of the Seas and Odyssey of the Seas.

Wonder of the Seas, the newest Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report cruise ship has claimed the title as the biggest cruise ship in the world. It may also have stolen the crown when it comes to being the ship with the most/best activities from either its own ship relative Odyssey of the Seas, or Carnival's newest ship, Mardi Gras.

That's, of course, subjective. One person may prefer the restaurants, special activities on one ship over another while someone else may feel differently. Both cruise lines most certainly work to offer ships that captivate customers and get them to pick their line or even switch from a rival.

Wonder of the Seas offers eight neighborhoods, including the famed Central Park outdoor area, along with a new kids' playscape, Royal Caribbean's new southern restaurant, Mason Jar, the cruise line's first-ever suites-only neighborhood, and familiar favorites like the FlowRider surf simulator, a zip line, the Ultimate Abyss water slides, twin rock climbing walls, and multiple signature shows.

Mardi Gras, which sort of serves as Carnival's answer to Royal Caribbean's latest ships (the Oasis-class Wonder of the Seas and the Quantum Class Odyssey of the Seas) has its fair share of special features too. These include the first-of-its-kind Bolt Roller Coaster, as well as six themed zones (its version of neighborhoods) as well as an onboard edition of "Family Feud," as well as restaurants from famed chefs Guy Fieri, Emeril Lagasse, Rudi Sodiman and the line’s Chief Fun Officer, Shaquille O’Neal.

Neither of those descriptions does justice to just how much the latest Carnival and Royal Caribbean (not to mention Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report) ships offer, but it gives you a taste.

Carnival Gets Ready for a Celebration

Every new cruise ship means a chance at innovation or at least to look at what your rivals have done and try to go bigger and/or better. Carnival's next ship, the Celebration, is a sister ship to Mardi Gras, but it will have a few twists.

“From a design perspective, we are incorporating elements from our former ships, paying homage to the history of Carnival, and also showcasing Carnival Celebration as a modern, innovative, and forward-looking vessel,” said Carnival Senior Vice President Ben Clement in a press release. “While similar to Mardi Gras with a plethora of options for dining, entertainment, and relaxation, Celebration will have her own personality, one that celebrates all things Carnival, intertwining where we have been with where we are going.”

The ship will include the second installation of the Bolt roller coaster. It will also have a two-level RedFrog Tiki Bar "designed to transport guests to a South Pacific paradise," Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant, guest-favorite Guy’s Burger Joint, Seafood Shack, and BlueIguana Cantina, a Mexican eatery.

"Celebration Central will also feature the awe-inspiring, three-deck-high atrium that guests are quickly getting to know and love, but with a ceiling that appears as a burst of a confetti canon made of approximately 1,400 color-changing lighting fixtures that will transform from day to night," the company added.

The space will host entertainment options, including live music, special effects, aerial acrobatic performances, and high-energy shows.

Carnival Celebration Has Something Special

The new ship will have a special area celebrating Carnival's original homeport in Miami, named after the address of Carnival’s original headquarters, 820 Biscayne. This area "will celebrate the culture, architectural styles, and flavors of the home city where the line was founded in 1972."

Located on Deck 8, in the same location as La Piazza on Mardi Gras, "820 Biscayne will feature a similar layout and venues but with influences and design elements that reflect the urban-meets-laid back vibes of Miami," the company shared. The new area will feature a number of unique-to-the-ship options:

Bar 820 : a half inside, half outside retro-inspired bar that will feature a “vintage cool” design with grab-and-go Cuban and specialty coffees as well as Miami-inspired tropical frozen drinks and creative martinis day and night.

: a half inside, half outside retro-inspired bar that will feature a “vintage cool” design with grab-and-go Cuban and specialty coffees as well as Miami-inspired tropical frozen drinks and creative martinis day and night. Deco Deli : designed as a nod to Miami’s Art Deco mecca with colorful fonts and signage, the space will serve more than the classic deli sandwiches with an expanded menu that also highlights Miami staples including the Cubano (pork, ham, swiss cheese, and mustard), a croqueta sandwich (ham and cheese croqueta, shaved ham and pickles), and pan con lechon (slow-cooked pulled pork, melted onion and mojo sauce) all on Cuban bread.

: designed as a nod to Miami’s Art Deco mecca with colorful fonts and signage, the space will serve more than the classic deli sandwiches with an expanded menu that also highlights Miami staples including the Cubano (pork, ham, swiss cheese, and mustard), a croqueta sandwich (ham and cheese croqueta, shaved ham and pickles), and pan con lechon (slow-cooked pulled pork, melted onion and mojo sauce) all on Cuban bread. Miami Slice: A 24-hour pizza place designed with a contemporary and vibrant décor reminiscent of the late-night eateries on Miami’s bustling Ocean Drive.

“We wanted to continue to give our guests the delicious and fun offerings they know and love from Mardi Gras but with new identities that pay tribute to the rich culture of Miami, a city that is so special to all of us,” said Clement. “Miami is a one-of-a-kind city with many different sides to it, so we tried to capture all of that in 820 Biscayne – from the tropical feel and original Art Deco designs that can still be found on Miami Beach today to the modern city look of Brickell – and of course, with a huge emphasis on the delicious flavors throughout.”