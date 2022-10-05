Carnival Cruise Is Running Away To The Circus

The cruise industry giant is introducing a number of new live entertainment options to the Carnival Celebration.

Cruise fans have been hearing a lot about the upcoming Carnival Celebration, which is shaping up to be the fanciest and most-cutting edge ship in the company’s history.

The company recently said Celebration completed its first round of sea trials, sailing from Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland to Port Miami. It is set to have its public debut on November 21st, from Port Miami, the line’s third terminal at the port and its largest in South Florida with year-round, seven-day cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

As part of Carnival’s 50th celebration, the Celebration will feature the Golden Jubilee, a bar and lounge celebrating Carnival's history, including a gallery installation that will depict Carnival's evolution through six decorative porthole windows featuring three-dimensional dioramas, one for each decade of the company’s history and one for its future, as well as an original vintage engine telegraph.

Previously, the company has revealed a number of restaurants that will be on the ship, including a tribute to Miami called 820 Biscayne, Carnival’s home, and the restaurant Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse, and Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken. There will also be a 24-hour pizza parlor.

But Carnival seems to like to dole out information over time, likely to keep the buzz going and the ship in the news cycle. It’s an approach that works, as now the line has released more details about the live entertainment options fans can look forward to on the ship

Carnival Celebration Reveals Details Of Live Entertainment Options

Like any first rate cruise ship, the Carnival Celebration will have plenty of food and beverage options. And it goes without saying that you can just sit on the pool deck and collect some rays.

But the Carnival Celebration has released details on the live entertainment options it will offer come nightfall.

“At home, when the sun goes down, normally it’s time to wind down, but not on a Carnival cruise,” said Chris Nelson, vice president of entertainment for Carnival Cruise Line. “We wanted to give our guests new reasons to celebrate nights at sea with us on Carnival Celebration and have designed a collection of new shows and other types of entertainment where eye-catching aerialists, cutting-edge technology and next-level talent will dazzle our guests every evening.”

Here’s what fans can look forward to.

The Most Magnificent Circus Putting a rollercoaster on a cruise line? It’s been done. So why not add a whole freaking big-top circus? Wire-rigged performers will soar above and beyond the audience, and guests will adventure through a fully immersive theatrical circus experience. Aerialist will use all of the ship’s high-flying capabilities to the max, with mesmerizing trapeze, chair, chandelier, hoop, ladder and mirror aerial performances throughout.

Color My World – An Indie Rock and Pop Love Story If you’re on a couples trip, maybe check out this show, which will blend “styles such as street jazz, hip-hop, musical theater and ballet with the best songs from indie rock and pop genres” with a visually captivating experience, including a live painting on stage with music and choreography to match. Not sure what they mean by “indie rock,” but a live run through the Bright Eyes songbook does sound intriguing.

Visual Symphony Starting in December, this show will use Celebration Central’s 16 massive moving LED screens, lasers and classical rock music to create a high-tech visual, symphonic experience.

Rio Carnival Starting in May, this high-energy Brazilian extravaganza will feature a parade and celebration of samba, bossa nova, marchinha, batudada, forro, carimbo and capoeira to some of the most famous Latin pop songs of all time in both in Portuguese and English.

Carnival Also Reveals More Game Shows

Carnival Celebration is set to have a number of live game shows as well, because Heaven forbid you become bored for even a moment.

In addition to previously announced standbys Family Feud Live, Deal or No Deal and the Love and Marriage game shows, Celebration has revealed a number of new games as well.

What’s Age Got to Do With It – A question and answer trivia show for all ages, one parent and child will have to prove they are the best family duo.

Cash Bash – in partnership with the casino team, guests can compete in Fun Squad challenges and interactive activities, all for cash prizes.

Guess That Groove Do you love showing off your dance moves and music knowledge? Well, this is the show for you, then!

Additionally, there will also be the Celestial Strings and Cuban-meets-Latin Amor Cubano shows as well as Center Stage’s festival-inspired We Are One performance.