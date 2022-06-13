Carnival Celebration Answers Royal Caribbean's Oasis-Class Ships

The cruise line wants to rival Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas and the upcoming Icon of the Seas.

Cruise ships have become something between floating megaresorts and small cities.

Royal Caribbean's (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report signature Oasis-class ships, for example, feature multiple neighborhoods, including a boardwalk with a carousel, and Central Park, a literal park that takes over a section of the ship.

So when it comes to cruise-ship design, raising the bar has become a challenge, due to what Royal Caribbean has accomplished. Its latest Oasis-class ship, Wonder of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship, offers everything from a robot bar to a first-of-its-kind southern-themed eatery to a dry slide that spans most of the ship.

Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report has tried to answer Royal Caribbean with Mardi Gras, its first Excel-class ship. Mardi Gras offers the first roller-coaster at sea and an array of restaurants that comes close to, if not equals, what Royal Caribbean offers on Oasis-class ships.

Now, Carnival has slowly been releasing details on Celebration, its next Excel-class ship.

Image source:Carnival Cruise Line

What We Know About Carnival Celebration

A sister ship to Mardi Gras, Celebration will feature a grand atrium spanning decks 6, 7, and 8 -- which the company calls "the heart of the ship's celebratory spirit with a whole new look and the feeling of a festive party woven throughout."

Celebration's new atrium will be an update compared with the atrium on Mardi Gras. The atrium will be the first thing passengers see as they board Celebration, and it's meant to be a place that cruisers will often visit during their time on board.

"Functional as it is eye-catching, the space will include 3,000-square-foot floor-to-ceiling windows on the side of the ship that will change into 16 individually controlled, six-by 14-foot LED screens to work hand in hand with the ever-changing entertainment options, including live music, special effects, aerial acrobatic performances, and high-energy shows," Carnival said in a news release.

Celebration will also seek to honor Carnival's history, with areas devoted to, well, celebrating ships that formerly were in the company's fleet. These include the Aquaria Bar with its ocean-themed glass murals from Carnival Victory by Italian artist Luciano Vistosi, and the Tropicale Bar, named after Carnival's first ship to sport the line's iconic funnel.

"From a design perspective, we are incorporating elements from our former ships, paying homage to the history of Carnival, and also showcasing Carnival Celebration as a modern, innovative and forward-looking vessel," Senior Vice President Ben Clement said.

"While similar to Mardi Gras with a plethora of options for dining, entertainment and relaxation, Celebration will have her own personality, one that celebrates all things Carnival, intertwining where we have been with where we are going."

Carnival Celebration Celebrates Food

In addition to offering the second roller coaster at sea, Celebration will have an array of dining options including JavaBlue Café, Bonsai Sushi and Bonsai Teppanyaki.

It will also feature an area called "The Getaway," which will feature a restaurant from celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse.

“The Gateway was created to celebrate the enriching experience we all feel when traveling – not only because of the destinations we travel to, but also the world of cultures we get to explore,” said President Christine Duffy.

“We have millions of guests and team members who come from around the world to have fun together and create a welcoming and inclusive environment while sailing to new places – that is the beauty of traveling, especially on a Carnival ship, and that is what this zone will celebrate.”

The area will feature a new bar called Latitudes, which is meant to be "reminiscent of a classic airport or train station with travel-themed chairs, menus and a mechanical split-flap display board, a modern take on the classic 'departures' board that is being custom built by Oat Foundry in Philadelphia." The board will display the bar's daily offerings, which will be themed to the ship's destinations.

The signature restaurant of The Getaway will be the second edition of Lagasse's onboard restaurant, Emeril’s Bistro 1397, "but this time, with a twist – and we’re not just talking about the new name of the venue to represent this ship’s hull number.

"The menu will not only feature guest-favorites from Mardi Gras but will also offer the best of international cuisines and flavors presented with a special Carnival flair for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The restaurant will boast seating along the promenade’s walkway as well as a dedicated and more intimate dining area with ocean views."

Signature Carnival experiences will also be part of The Getaway including the cocktail pharmacy-themed Alchemy Bar, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, Carnival Kitchen, and Limelight Lounge.

Carnival Celebration will sail from Miami beginning in November 2022.