Carnival Extends Suspension of North America Cruises Through Sept. 30

Carnival (CCL) - Get Report said Monday that it was extending its pause of cruises in North America as the company continues to struggle with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

Shares of the Miami-based company were falling 3.6% to $17.19.

This was the third time the company has extended the pause since the original March 13 announcement.

Cruise lines in particular have been battered by the outbreak, which stopped all but essential travel outright for close to two months and has generated massive headwinds for the travel and tourism industry.

"During this unprecedented pause in our business, we have continued to assess the operating environment and confer with public health, government and industry officials," President Christine Duffy said in a letter to booked guests and travel agents.

The company said was currently completing the repatriation of nearly 29,000 crew members to more than 100 nations who serve its fleet of 27 ships.

Carnival said it would give customers who want to move their booking to a later date a future cruise credit and either a $300 or $600 onboard credit. The company will also offer a full refund.

Carnival last week announced a massive second-quarter loss and steps to begin selling off a half-dozen of its older cruise ships in an effort to keep itself afloat as its operations remain stalled and padlocked amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, rival Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Report it said it was extending its previously announced suspension of global cruise voyages through at least Sept. 30, and in some cases through October.

Norwegian shares were down 6.2%, while Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. (RCL) - Get Report was sliding 5.7%.