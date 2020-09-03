Carnival Reiterates Plans for Italian Line to Resume Cruising Sunday

Costa Cruises will have two initial ships departing from Italian ports beginning Sunday but for Italian customers only.

Carnival (CCL) - Get Report shares rose Thursday after the world’s biggest cruise company reiterated its plans for its Italy-based Costa Cruises line to restart sailing Sunday and for its Germany-based AIDA Cruises line to restart Nov. 1.

Carnival originally announced the Costa Cruises resumption Aug. 13 and the AIDA resumption Aug. 28.

The company’s shares recently traded at $17.98, up 7.6%. The stock has skidded 65% year to date, as the coronavirus pandemic has shut down its operations since March.

“The brands will begin in a gradual, phased-in manner with six initial ships and limited itineraries, becoming the first two of the company's nine global cruise line brands to resume operations,” Carnival said in a statement.

“The initial cruises will take place with adjusted passenger capacity and enhanced health protocols developed with government and health authorities to follow shoreside mitigation guidelines,” the company said.

Costa Cruises will have two initial ships departing from Italian ports beginning Sunday. The ships will offer cruises from Trieste and Genoa to destinations in southern Italy and the western Mediterranean. The one-week itineraries are for Italian customers only.

AIDA Cruises will resume with two of its ships, sailing from the Canary Islands in November, followed by an additional two ships departing from the western Mediterranean and United Arab Emirates beginning in December.

Last month, Carnival said it was hit by a ransomware attack that included unauthorized access to personal data of guests and employees.

The attack accessed and encrypted part of one of Carnival’s information-technology systems, and it included the download of certain data files, Carnival said.